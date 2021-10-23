WILMINGTON – With a huge matchup against Stoneham looming this week, the Wilmington High Football team could easily have fallen victim to the dreaded "trap game" when they took on winless Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Burlington last Friday night on Senior Night at Alumni Stadium.
But that was far from the case for the Wildcats, who battled their way past a pesky Burlington squad, who proved to be much better than their record would indicate, earning a 20-0 victory to improve to 4-2 on the season (3-0 in Middlesex Freedom).
The win sets up this Friday night's potentially league deciding clash at Stoneham, who is also 3-0 in the Middlesex Freedom.
The Wildcats were led by another outstanding performance by senior quarterback Pedro Germano, who threw for a pair of touchdown passes, both to his fellow senior brother John Germano, while running for another score. Senior running back Marcello Misuraca meanwhile, ran for 125 yards, and the defense was led by a number of big plays from their senior leaders.
Burlington meanwhile was led by a strong effort from quarterback Ronan Noke, who rushed for 55 yards and extended several plays and drives for the Red Devils throughout the night, making the Wildcats shutout performance all the more satisfying.
“I thought their quarterback was really good, and did a good job keeping them in the game. We couldn’t get off the field on a couple of long drives,” Wilmington coach Craig Turner said. “But I was happy with the toughness our kids played with. Any time you can hold a team to zero with a quarterback like that, that is pretty impressive. He is as good as any quarterback we have seen.”
The Wildcats of course have a pretty good quarterback of their own in Pedro Germano, and the senior signal caller made a spectacular play for the Wildcats first touchdown, scoring a 25-yard keeper with 28 seconds left in the first quarter, expertly executing an option play before breaking tackles and avoiding other would be tackled on his way to the end zone.
The score was set up by a 58-yard run by Misuraca down to the Burlington 30-yard line two plays earlier. The extra point kick failed, but the Wildcats had themselves a 6-0 lead after Germano's remarkable play.
“That was a called run to Marcello with a read by Pedro," Turner explained. "It was kind of like a new school triple option. First he has to read the defensive end, and decide whether he should hand it off or pull it out, then after he pulls it, he is reading the outside linebacker and either throwing a bubble or keeping it himself. So, he kind of gave the pump fake for the bubble and then just took off. That was a really good play. He is having a special season right now.”
The Wildcats defense helped set up Wilmington's next score. With Burlington in the midst of a nice drive, having moved the ball from their 17-yard line to the Wilmington 37, the Wildcats got a fumble recovery by John Germano after a big hit by senior defensive end Luke Murphy.
The play was emblematic of the Wildcats defensive effort the entire night, with multiple players combining to keep Burlington off the scoreboard.
“That was really kind of an all level effort in terms of our secondary coming up and making tackles, our linebackers playing their assignments and the defensive line (Jake Chirichiello, Yvenson Jeanty, Luke Murphy and Jack Rooney) I thought was fantastic," Turner said.
"I really thought the difference for us on defense was the defensive line. As much as Noke was kind of running around and making plays, he kind of had to do that because we were getting pressure on him up front."
Three plays after the fumble recovery, the Germano brothers connected for their first of their two scores, with Pedro hitting John with a perfect fade to the back corner of the end zone for a 12-0 lead with 3:44 left in the half. Once again, Misuraca had the key play on the drive, with a 35-yard run the play before to give them a first down at the 11-yard line.
The 11-yard connection on their first touchdown pass was a fine play, with Pedro putting a nice touch on the pass, and John making a nice play to stay in bounds and make the catch. But it paled in comparison to their second connection when the Wildcats capped off a six play, 70-yard drive in the third quarter with a spectacular 31-yard throw and catch between the Germano brothers. Pedro got the play started by eluded the Burlington pass rush in the backfield, scrambling to find time and then hitting John with a pass at the right pylon after John turned his body to adjust to the ball and make a great catch.
The play even had Turner shaking his head in amazement after the game.
“Our quarterback coach said to me ‘sometimes that kid is just different’, and he is,” Turner said. “He just kind of got out of the pocket and just threw an absolute dime of a ball over the top of the shoulder to John, who made a great adjustment to the ball in the air to make the catch. I am telling you right now, we certainly don’t work on that, and we certainly don’t teach it. That’s just him going out and making a play.”
Gavin Erickson then caught the two point conversion pass from Pedro for a 20-0 lead with 2:41 left in the third quarter and the Wildcats coasted to victory from there, setting up Friday night's huge showdown with former Wilmington High head coach Bob Almeida and his undefeated Spartans of Stoneham High in Stoneham at 6:30 pm.
SPARTANS ON DECK
Stoneham (6-0) is coming off a shutout victory of their own, having beaten Watertown on Friday night by a score of 21-0 to keep their perfect record intact. Having success on the gridiron is nothing new to the Spartans, who in recent years, when there has been a full football season, have been nearly unstoppable.
Stoneham won Division 6 Sectional titles in 2017 and 2018 under former WHS Coach Bob Almeida and were sectional finalists in 2019. They also took home the Division 6 Super Bowl title in 2018.
The Spartans were just 3-2 in last spring's abbreviated "Fall 2" season, but they are back to their winning ways this season. Turner knows his team will have to be at their best come Friday night.
“It's just Stoneham, no big deal," Turner joked after the win over Burlington. "We are excited for that one. We are both undefeated in the league, so it will be a pretty big game over at their place. They are big, tough and they are well coached, so that is going to be a very big challenge for us going in to their place on Friday night.”
The two Middlesex Freedom Division rivals of course have a couple of common opponents, starting with Watertown, whom Stoneham defeated 21-0 last week, while the Wildcats beat them 35-14 the week before.
Both teams have also faced Melrose, with Stoneham pulling out a dramatic 14-13 win back on October 8, stopping Melrose on a two-point conversion attempt in the fourth quarter. Wilmington meanwhile, defeated Melrose 31-22 on October 1.
Stoneham also has wins over Winthrop (30-20), St. Bernard's (55-14), Dennis Yarmouth (42-13), and Wakefield (28-18).
Stoneham, who runs a Double Wing offense, has not surprisingly been led by a powerful rushing attack led by the running back tandem of Pat McNamara who has eight touchdowns on the year and Marshall Albrecht, who has five. Quarterback Jason Nutting, meanwhile has six rushing touchdowns of his own.
Stoneham has won the last three meetings against the ‘Cats by scores of 41-20, 43-7 and 36-7. The year before, Turner’s first year of 2017, the ‘Cats came away with a 34-6 win.
