When Ryan Layton graduated from Malden Catholic High School in 2002, he left behind an athletic legacy for the ages.
On Saturday, his athletic career and achievements will be put on display when he will be inducted into the Malden Catholic Athletic Hall of Fame.
“It’s such a prestigious honor to be thought of and inducted and I’m humbled and appreciative to have my name in that running,” said Layton.
The Town Crier’s Male Athlete of the Year in 2001 was a triple threat at MC– whether it was on the football field, the lacrosse field, or the hockey rink, Layton was a star.
As a senior, the Wilmington native was a three-sport captain as well as a three-sport All-Star in the prestigious Catholic Conference. Despite dominating in all three sports throughout his time as a Lancer, Layton always looked forward to being on the gridiron.
“I’m a football guy, that’s where I feel I excelled the most,” he said. “I progressed as I got bigger and then I switched to tailback my junior and senior year. Football stands out more to me because that’s where my heart is.”
Starting his varsity career as a sophomore wide receiver, Layton led his team in both receptions and yards. However, he started to really make his mark when he made the switch to tailback his junior year.
The two-time leader in Catholic Conference rushing logged 1,416 yards as a junior and 1,428 yards as a senior. His 3,155 total rushing yards is third all-time in school history as Layton also totaled 305 yards rushing and five touchdowns in one single game, another all-time record.
Layton’s dominance didn’t stop on the offensive side of the football; he totaled 81 tackles, seven fumble recoveries, and five interceptions throughout his career. Due to his love and skill for the game, Layton chose to continue his athletic and academic career at Division 1 Wagner College where he was a three-year starter on the football field.
“MC definitely prepared me for that in terms of the type of competition that we played throughout the year,” said Layton. “When you play up against Xaverian and BC High, they got some big boys and that’s all I faced in college. I believe the Catholic Conference is the best league in the state and the most competitive in all sports, so that prepared me for (college).”
His athletic endeavors didn’t end on the football field. Malden Catholic is where Layton first discovered lacrosse.
“My freshman year I actually played baseball and the athletic director and lacrosse coach convinced my father to give it a go,” said Layton. “My sophomore year I went and played lacrosse, and me and my brother (Sean) never played that because that was never offered in Wilmington growing up. I never picked up a lacrosse stick until my sophomore year of high school.”
As soon as Layton picked up the stick, he used his athleticism and defensive knowledge from football and hockey to fit right in. Earning Catholic Conference All-Star both his junior and senior season, Layton was part of three undefeated seasons in which the Lancers were crowned conference champions.
As a junior, Layton had ten goals and 12 assists for a total of 22 points while his senior year he was selected as the 2002 Catholic Conference Defensive Midfielder of the Year.
“I like to consider myself a physical person so in lacrosse I played defensive-mid. If someone was going to give me a stick and I get to hit someone with it, it was appealing,” Layton said with a laugh. “I could run as fast as I could and hit someone again. In that sport I was more defensive minded.”
On the ice, Layton was a four-year varsity player, earning Catholic Conference All-Star selections both his junior and senior seasons. As a junior, Layton scored 12 goals while dishing 17 assists for a total of 29 points.
Personal accomplishments aside, there’s one reason in particular why this induction is extra special for Layton; he is being inducted alongside his brother Sean.
“To include him as well is bittersweet because the fact that he’s my brother and one of my best friends,” said Layton. “Growing up we played the same sports and always pushed each other in every aspect of life especially in sports where we tried to push each other and excel. To see the success that he had and the success that I had and that we can do it together it’s an honor to go in with him. It makes it that extra special.”
