WAKEFIELD – There have certainly been some growing pains this season for the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team, as a young Wildcats team adjusts to playing in the rugged Middlesex League. Many different things have plagued the Wildcats as they continue to try and improve, but perhaps nothing had been a bigger weakness than their consistently slow start, caused very frequently by numerous turnovers.
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, that combination once again proved to be the formula last Friday night when they hit the road to take on Middlesex League rival Wakefield, as the trailed by 16 points at the half on their way to a 53-39 defeat.
The loss was the sixth in a row for the Wildcats, who saw their record on the season drop to 4-9.
“Once again, we spotted a team a 16-point (30-14) lead at the half. And we turned the ball over approximately 19 times in the first half, and gave them 12 second chance rebounds,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “That means we really have to fight hard to come back. I mean, we won the second half, but again, we spotted them 16 points. We can’t keep putting ourselves in the hole like that and hoping we can dig out.”
The problems in this one started early on for the Wildcats. Trailing just 4-3 after a Rita Roche three-pointer with 5:43 left in the first quarter, the Wildcats then saw Wakefield go on an 11-0 run, fueled at least in part by several of the 19 first half turnovers that Robinson referred to. Olivia Spizuoco would finally break the run with a bucket with 3.2 seconds left in the half, but they ended the first eight minutes trailing 15-5.
Wakefield extended their lead to 15 points at 22-7 on a three pointer by Emma Shinney with 4:08 left in the half, but Jess Collins would keep the Wildcats within striking distance at 22-11 with 3:00 left. That would be as close as the Wildcats would get, however, as Wakefield ran off six straight points to take a 28-11 lead with 1:45 left before taking a 30-14 lead with the break.
The Wildcats got off to a slow start in the second half, with Wakefield extending their lead to as many as 21 points at 39-18 with 4:00 left in the third quarter. They trailed 41-20 late in the quarter before putting together a 10-0 run to end the quarter, which included a pair of three pointers by freshman Eva Boudreau, as well as a three-pointer by Roche, to make the score 41-30 at the end of three quarters.
Wilmington continued to fight in the fourth quarter, closing to within 42-34 on a bucket by Jess Collins after a steal by Annabelle Cook with 4:50 left in the game. Wakefield, however, dominated from there, going on an 11-1 run to take a 53-35 lead with 2:47 left in the game before closing out the 14-point victory.
“It has been the same thing the last six game,” Robinson said. “We get to a slow start and it comes back to haunt us. We show some good things in the second half, but it is not for 32 minutes. We can’t be successful if we show up for only half the game. We are in too good of a league to only play half a game.”
The Wildcats reversed the script on Tuesday night to snap their six game losing streak with a 46-39 win over Middlesex League rival Stoneham.
This time, it was the Wildcats who got off to a fast start, taking a 15-3 lead at the end of the first quarter, led by seven early points by freshman Eva Boudreau. Wilmington struggled in the second quarter, however with Stoneham going on an early 12-0 run to tie the game at 15-15 with 3:52 left in the half.
The Wildcats settled things down from there, however, led by a three pointer by Olivia Spizuoco and a basket by Shaylan Bresnahan to give them a 22-17 lead at the half.
Stoneham took control early in the third quarter, going on a 13-2 run and eventually taking a 30-24 lead with 4:50 left in the frame, but Wilmington fought back with an 8-0 run keyed by a three-pointer by Boudreau and then a basket in the final minute by Anabelle Cook to give the Wildcats a 32-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t easy for the Wildcats in the final eight minutes as Stoneham held a 37-35 lead with 3:52 left in the game. But behind baskets by Jess Collins and freshman Allesandra Delgenio, the Wildcats took a 39-37 lead with 3:12 left, and never trailed again, closing out the game strong to earn the 46-39 victory.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday night when they host Middlesex League rival Watertown at 5:30, before traveling to Melrose for a Tuesday night matchup with another Middlesex League rival, this time with a 7:00 pm tipoff.
