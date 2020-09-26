TEWKSBURY/WILMINGTON – On Sunday, September 13th, former Wilmington High School boys' basketball coach and one of the biggest athletic supporters here in town, Dave Orndorff passed away.
Orndorff, 73, also known as 'Doc', was instrumental in organizing the longtime Wilmington Knights of Columbus/Larry McGrath Memorial Christmas Basketball Tournament which was a big hit in town for decades.
On top of that, Orndorff organized the annual Larry McGrath Memorial Golf Tournament, which helped raised money to provide scholarships to a male and female senior student each year.
McGrath, was Orndorff’s assistant coach and dear friend, who also used to write sports for the Town Crier and was a great friend to so many others.
A former WHS Basketball player himself back in the mid 1960s under then coach Bob Dicey, Orndorff coached at both Lawrence High School and at Wilmington High from 1984-'85 season to the 1989-'90 season.
"Dave was a great guy who cared deeply about the kids in Wilmington," tweeted out Joe Maiella, another former WHS player and coach. "I loved my days playing for him and I loved our talks about basketball every time I saw him. He was such a big supporter of Wilmington Boys Basketball even after he was no longer coaching.
"Just thinking about all the good times we had with Dave and Larry, and my teammates. They knew we loved basketball and took us everywhere. I remember all of the great times going to Lowell and Cambridge tournament games. We were all so into hoop."
From 1971 to the end of the 1984 season, Wilmington went through four coaches including Geno DiSarcina who went 19-50 from 1971-'74, Bob Miley who was 14-40 from 1975-'77, Don Doucette, who was 16-23 from 1978-1979 and Jim Tildsley, who was 37-78 from 1980-1984. His tenure included a 14-7 season in 1983 that saw the team advance to the state tournament, losing to Winchester in double-overtime, 52-51.
Orndorff, who was an assistant under Tildsley from 1981-84, then took over in what the Town Crier called " a massive rebuilding situation." In the first year, the Wildcats finished 1-19 before jumping to an 8-10 record the next year. Then in year three, the Wildcats finished 13-8, which included what's believed to be the first and only MVC Division 2 League Championship title in program history.
"We're just looking forward to being in the states," he said to Rick Cooke after the dramatic 55-49 road win over Tewksbury, which gave the Wildcats the league title and knocked the Redmen out from making a tournament appearance. "These kids are sky high and we're going to give it our best shot. Hey, we played Division One Schools all year, so we should be ready for Dom Savio."
The Wildcats travelled to face the 17-3 Savio team and were defeated 6-47, despite 18 points from junior center Mike Lombard, nine points from Joe McMenimen, six from George Fuller and ten combined by Tom Moran and Rob DeSantis.
"Doc was just a good guy," said Lombard. "He was generous and selfless and loved to laugh. He cared more about others than he did himself. Personally he did so much for me during high school especially. He spent countless weekends driving me to camps and games all over the east coast. He knew my parents couldn’t afford to send me so he was always reaching out to generous members of the Wilmington community for support. Fundraising, donating his time, giving to others was such a big part of his life."
The following year, Lombard became the second player in the history of the program to surpass the 1,000 point plateau, the first since Winston Fairfield. That team finished at 10-10, which was followed by a 3-17 season, which ended the tenure for Ondorff. Jim McCune was then named as the head coach, and one of his biggest fans was the guy he replaces from behind the bench.
"(I am) sorry to hear about Dave Orndorff," said McCune on Twitter. "He loved the game and always was a big supporter of Wilmington Basketball. A great guy and very knowledgeable basketball person. May God be with him. RIP Dave."
Throughout the early years of McCune's tenure, Lombard was enjoying a terrific career at Dartmouth and once again, his No. 1 fan was 'Doc'.
"During my college days and even 20 years later he would mail me notes or articles he had clipped from the paper at some point — he was a voracious reader — that he thought would be interesting to me. It was his way of letting me know he was thinking of me and it always meant so much," said Lombard.
Lombard went on to tell a funny story that he will always keep dear to his heart when he thinks about his former coach and good friend.
"I have many favorite Dr. O stories but the one that comes to mind happened after a game in high school," recalled Lombard. "The team would often go to Kitty’s (Restaurant in North Reading) after the Friday night game. We saw Doc’s car in the parking lot and someone had the brilliant idea to physically pick up the Jetta and hide it on the other side of the building.
"Sunday morning practice came around and Doc pulled the team aside and told us in a very serious tone that there was a shooting incident at Kitty’s. The police needed to interview any potential witnesses there Friday night. So everyone who was at Kitty’s needs to line up on the baseline. We lined up nervously not seeing what was coming. He got the biggest kick out of telling us to, 'Start Running'! I can still picture him laughing."
Lombard is hoping now that Dave is at peace, he is laughing about that story and many others.
"I hope Doc is up there smiling, sharing stories, and enjoying a cold one with Larry," said Lombard.
