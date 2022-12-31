PEABODY – Last Thursday, the Wilmington Co-Op girls and boys swim-and-dive teams both participated in a tri-meet invitational held at the Peabody YMCA. The girls finished third as Triton Regional finished with 87 points, followed by Lynnfield/Wakefield with 56 and then Wilmington/North Reading finished with 39.
The lone win for the hometown team was senior Maddie Koenig of North Reading, who took the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.79.
Koenig was also a part of three second place relay teams.
The 200-medley relay team had Koenig with Lauren Feffer, Ella Dong and Lindsey Kane and they had a combined time of 2:13.99. The 200-freestyle team consisted of Dong, Gillian Kane, Feffer and Koenig and they swam at 1:57.81. And finally, the 400-freestyle relay team was Koenig with Dong, Lindsey Kane and Gillian Kane and they came in at 4:28.66.
The 200-freestyle team qualified for the sectionals with their swim.
There were several third places, earned by Dong in the 100-yard butterfly (1:24.26), Priscilla Vo in the 500-freestyle with her personal best time of 7:10.03, Rachel Reppucci in the 100-backstroke (1:26.40) and Feffer in the 100-breaststroke (1:35.05).
Finishing fourth was Shae Fitzgerald in the 200-free (2:51.35), Gillian Kane in the 50-free (34.31) and Emily Cronin in the 100-backstroke (1:39.71).
Rounding out the individuals included fifth places from Cassie Tibbetts in the 100-butterfly (1:56.76), Alyssa Stack in the 50-free (34.31) and Dong in the 100-free (1:22.71) and then sixth places from Julia Kane in the 200-free (3:03.11), Emma Jensen in the 50-free (35.84) and Elise Higgins in the 100-breaststroke (1:36.86).
Finally, there were three other relay teams that place. The 400-free team of Cronin, Fitzgerald, Reppucci and Tibbetts finished third at 5:75.98. The 200-freestyle team of Lindsey Kane, Katherine Murphy, Jensen and Higgins finished fourth at 2:22.93. Then the 200-medley relay team of Reppucci, Higgins, Vo and Cronin were fifth at 2:30.78.
Turning to the boys, Triton came out on top with 72 points, followed by Lynnfield/Wakefield with 61 and Wilmington/North Reading with 45.
The lone individual winner was Dat Tran, who took the 100-breaststroke at 1:17.17. The other big news came from Ethan Ryan, who broke the school record with his second place finish in the 100-butterfly as he was clocked at 59.93.
In addition, Dat Tran was third in the 50-free at 26.80, was part of the third place 200-free relay team along with Jonathan Mangano, Spencer Bagtaz and Ryan as they had a collective time of 1:44.00 and then the same four finished third in the 200-medley relay at 1:54.80.
Mangano was also second in the 100-free at 1:02.24, and he also joined Declan Savage, Ivan Deiko and Aryan Patil to take second in the 400-freestyle relay at 4:30.00. Deiko was also second in the 200-IM at 2:36.59.
Taking away third places included Bagtaz in the 100-butterfly (1:07.93) and Savage in the 500-free (7:33.33), fourth places were earned by Sidd Karani in the 200-IM at 3:17.42, Mantyvdas Benevicius in the 200-free (3:07.00), Dylan Tran in the 100-backstroke (1:31.90) and Vijay Cudia in the 100-breaststroke (1:38.35).
Patil also picked up a fifth in the 100-backstroke (1:33.56) as did Benevicious in the 500-free at 8:58.40 and then sixth places were earned by Dylan Tran in the 100-free (1:09.27) and Moiad Said in the 50-free (35.64).
Rounding out the scoring included three additional relay teams. The 200-medley team of Savage, Deiko, Patil and Cudia were fifth at 2:25.82. The 200-freestyle relay team of Cudia, Sarthak Tripathi, Said and Kelby Chau were sixth at 2:43.76 and then the 400-freestyle team consisted of Benevicious, Said, Tripathi and Chau were sixth at 6:21.90.
Both swim teams are off until Wednesday, January 4th when they face Triton in a dual meet.
