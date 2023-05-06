WILMINGTON – Recently, Nathan Alberti has cemented himself into the Wilmington High School athletic history books. Back on April 19th in a 10-7 loss to Triton, Alberti scored a goal he’ll remember for the rest of his life – his 100th career goal.
“I already had four or five that game so I wanted to get it there,” he said of the milestone. “I ran over, picked (the ball) up, ran around a bit and most of my goals come from left side at X, so I ran around and took a jumper and got it.”
Netting 100 goals in the competitive Middlesex League is an impressive feat in itself, but to do it in just two and a half seasons is nearly unheard of. Due to his freshman season being canceled amidst COVID, Alberti took the field for the first time as a sophomore. After his sophomore and junior seasons, it took the senior just six games into this season to reach the plateau.
“It was nice,” the senior sniper admitted of the accomplishment. “I was definitely hoping I would get it, especially because at the beginning of the season I was at eighty (goals) so I didn’t need that many. I was glad to get it early.”
In two seasons, Alberti scored roughly eighty goals, including a program single-season record of 63 scores last season as a junior. Ten games into his senior season, Alberti has potted 36 goals bringing his career total north of 115.
As the goal scorer has developed his skills over the years, his confidence is what enables him to perform on the field day in and day out.
“I gained some confidence and (was) able to work lefty and righty and carry my own weight to help the team as much as I can,” said Alberti, who will be playing his next four years at St. Anselm College.
Besides the single-season goals record and 100-goal mark — as well as scoring a goal in 12 straight games for the ice hockey team this past winter — Alberti was part of yet more history last season as the ‘Cats won their first postseason game in the history of the program with a memorable come from behind win over Groton-Dunstable, 10-8.
Currently at No. 27 in the first edition of the spring MIAA Power Rankings, the ‘Cats are sitting in a playoff spot. Alberti hopes his team can recreate last season’s 9-9 finish following a 3-7 start to his senior campaign.
“We’ve played some pretty good teams so we haven’t had the easiest ride, but we’ve definitely been playing good as a team and moving the ball well,” he said. “The defense is playing good and we have a new freshman goalie who’s playing well.
“I think we can make playoffs for sure,” he added. “I don’t know the rest of our schedule but I think we could have close to a .500 if not .500 record.”
Interim head coach Craig Turner takes no surprise to Alberti’s success, as he is one of the most hardworking players he has seen come through the program.
“He’s a kid who really loves lacrosse and puts the work in to get better,” said Turner. “He’s the type of kid you have to kick him off the field at the end of practice. He’d stay on the field all night if you let him.”
With the example he has set, Turner hopes it will inspire the next generation of lacrosse players who make their way through the Wilmington program.
“There’s no secret to the type of success he’s had, he puts in the work. It’s important to him, and it’s a testament to a lot of the young kids,” he added. “If you put the time in and it’s really important to you, you can go out and get it like he has.”
Despite being on a 3-7 team, Turner has seen Alberti emerge as one of the league’s top scorers.
“He’s made himself into a really good player and despite what our record is and the type of season we’re having, if you asked any coach in the Middlesex League they’d say he’s one of the best pure goal scorers in the league,” he said with confidence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.