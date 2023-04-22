BOSTON/WILMINGTON – The Boston Marathon is an annual celebration of pride and competition across the state of Massachusetts. On Monday, thousands of people lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boylston Street to cheer on the 30,000 runners competing in the 127th race.
However, the 2023 Boston Marathon was extra bittersweet. On the tenth anniversary of the 2013 marathon bombings, this year’s runners were running for more than themselves, keeping their names in memory as they made the 26.2 mile trek.
Among the five victims who lost their lives as a result of the 2013 tragedy was Wilmington native Sean Collier.
A 2004 graduate of Wilmington High School, Collier was killed by the Tsarnaev brothers following the bombings while on duty as an MIT police officer. Collier graduated from Salem State in 2009 with a degree in criminal justice, having his eyes set on becoming a police officer.
While interning at the Somerville Police Department, Collier interned at the MBTA Transit Police Academy, graduating with the highest grade point average of any officer to ever graduate from the academy.
On Tuesday, the MIT Police held a ceremony to honor Collier at his memorial in Cambridge.
On a brisk Monday morning, eleven Wilmington natives/residents took off from Hopkinton, keeping Collier and the other victims and injured in their hearts.
Leading the way for Wilmington finishers were Carl Hartford, 38, (2:49.32), Blake Raymond, 37, (2:52.24), Jill Chisholm, 51, (3:22.32), Erin Carroll, 26, (3:29.30), and Keith McDonald, 39, (3:52.26).
Chisholm, the Founder of the Sole Sisters Running Club, completed her seventh Boston Marathon for her total of 15 marathons overall.
“It was a challenging day, not resulting in the time I was trained for, but the Boston course is one of the toughest, and you don't always get back what you've given in training,” she said. “Despite it being a difficult day for me, the city of Boston never disappoints.
“I have so much love for the spectators and volunteers at Boston; they are what makes the race so incredible, and I can't wait to do it all over again next year,” she said. “But for now, I'm going to enjoy a few days of rest before getting ready to train for the Age Group World Championships at the Chicago Marathon in the fall.”
Rounding out the Wilmington finishers were Daniel Buckelew, 40, (4:51.07), Kristin Harris, 45, (5:01.34), Kayley Keogan, 22, (5:07.56), who ran in support of her brother Mick, Kristina Cronin, 28, (5:44.11), Chloe Castellano, 27, (5:51.26), who raised money for the TB-12 Foundation, and Cheryl Slater, 51, (5:56.33).
Keogan was able to raise $10,500 for Beth Israel, a charity that works closely with Joslin Diabetes. After her brother was diagnosed earlier this year, it was an easy decision to accomplish her goal of running the marathon while being able to support Mick.
“After completing the marathon, I am so happy and proud of finishing and raising over $10,500 for Beth Israel,” she said. “The amount of energy from the crowd and seeing my friends, family, and coworkers really pushed me to finish. It was one of the best experiences and I am proud to be from Boston, especially on the ten year anniversary, the city is still strong as ever and it was obvious on that rainy Monday.
“Not sure if or when my next one will be but I recommend it for anyone who has been debating it.”
Cronin, who raised funds for Brigham and Women’s Hospital, has raised over $12,000 for the Stepping Strong Center for Trauma Innovation. Following the 2013 bombings, the center was established in order to treat patients who have suffered trauma.
“As I suspected, the Boston Marathon is nothing short of an amazing experience,” said Cronin. ”Unfortunately due to many factors I didn't run the race I had hoped but I'm proud to say I fought through every mile to cross the finish line and become a Boston Marathoner.
“The support from the Boston communities through each segment of the race is impossible to describe, they carry you along when you feel like giving up,” she said. “Yesterday, I kept thinking about the tragic events ten years ago that led to the Stepping Strong Center and Marathon Team's founding. I reminded myself of why I had started in the first place — to run for those who can't and raise money to help trauma victims for years to come. So I ‘Stepped Strongly’ for 26.2 miles and became a Boston Marathoner.”
When Castellano arrived at Hopkinton, she immediately felt the electricity in the air.
“From the very moment, we started the day getting on the buses in Boston to bring us out to Hopkinton till the very moment I met up with my family at the end of the day it was just electric,” she said. “Some thing that I didn’t realize and I don’t know if many other people realize is that athletes Village in Hopkinton, where we wait to go to the starting line is about a mile walk from the actual starting line. you think it’s going to be daunting but in reality it was probably one of the cooler parts of the day for me.
“It reminded me of being back in the tunnel, when I was playing sports hearing the crowd, walking out to where you’re going to be running is a feeling I didn’t realize I missed it until Monday morning.
“I was lucky to have family and friends posted throughout the race at different mile markers,” said Castellano. “I don’t think anyone planned out that way, but it worked out perfectly. Every few miles I had something to look forward to or someone to look forward to seeing and it helped push me through each mile. And it was definitely emotional. Seeing everyone out there supporting and cheering for me meant the world. I had my name on my singlet and that was definitely the best choice I could’ve made. You feel like a professional athlete for a day. Everyone you run by is cheering for you, it’s just an experience I have trouble describing it’s almost one of those ‘you had to be there’ type of situations.
“Once you come out of the small tunnel on Comm Ave, it’s like a dull hum and you start to hear the crowd and the electricity from Boylston Street,” she said. “Turning onto Hereford and then onto Boylston is the reason I’ll be back next year and probably again after that. It’s the coolest experience. You forget that your quads are screaming at you and your hamstrings are in a pretzel. And then, finally seeing your entire family in the crowd, talk about energy. And then, just like that it’s over.
“You cross the finish line, get your medal, and then you go celebrate with your loved ones. Everyone reaching out while you’re walking through the crowds to look you in the eye and say congratulations. I didn’t think I would become a marathon runner, and maybe it’s just because I was lucky enough to experience Boston as my first marathon, but it certainly won’t be my last.”
