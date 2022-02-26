BURLINGTON – Despite dealing with some injuries and sicknesses, the first-year Wilmington/Bedford co-op and co-ed gymnastics team just keeps rolling.
After finishing with a 6-1 regular season record, which included a six-meet winning streak to end the regular season that saw the team finish second in all of the Middlesex League, the team finished third overall during last Wednesday’s league championship meet.
Reading won it with 141.4 points, finishing slightly ahead of both Burlington (140.0) and Wilmington/Bedford (139.8). Wakefield was fourth, followed by Melrose, Winchester, Arlington, Woburn and Stoneham.
“We had a few mistakes, not typical of the service time to be in this style of league meet with warm-ups for all of the events and then back in touch with nine teams, so it’s a different format and they are still learning,” said W/B coach Kristen Hannon. “We had some uncharacteristic falls, but it happens, it’s gymnastics and you never know what’s going to happen.
“Overall, everyone did what they could do and did their best. We had some great routines given by some of our seniors and from several of our underclassmen.”
Wilmington/Bedford was led by the individual performance of Bedford resident Sasha Wintner, who was first overall on the balance beam, and then in the all-around competition, Wilmington residents Emily Provost was fifth and Alexa Graziano, both of Wilmington, finished in a tie for seventh place with respective scores of 35.25 and 34.45.
Provost finished fifth overall in both the vault (9.2) and bars (8.85) and then was 11th on the balance beam at 8.6 and 14th on the floor exercise at 8.6. Graziano was third on the vault at 9.35, while she was 9th on the bars at 8.2, 13th on the balance beam at 8.5, and then 17th on the floor exercise with a score of 8.4.
In addition to her first place on the beam, Wintner was also ninth on the floor exercise at 8.85.
Wilmington/Bedford did the best as a team on the vault, scoring a 35.55. Besides Graziano and Provost, Madison Marchionne was third for the team and ninth overall at 8.75 and was followed by the lone Wilmington senior Jenna Danieli, who was 17th at 8.25 and then Keira Warford was 19th overall at 8.1 and Sophia Mola was 20th overall at 8.0.
The floor exercise earned 35.15 points collectively with Mikayla Comeiro taking fourth at 9.1, followed by Provost and Madison Marchionna, who were tied in 14th place at 8.6 scores, Provost and Graziano, and then Danieli was 19th at 8.3.
On the balance beam, after champion Wintner, Comeiro was excellent as well taking second at 9.15. Provost and Graziano took 11th and 13th, followed by Marchionna, who was 19th at 8.1 and then Melanie Perales was 25th at 7.7.
Finally, on the bars, Alissa Ganley finished with an 8.4, good for eighth overall place, following Provost, who was fifth and head of Graziano and Wintner, who tied for eighth and then Perales was 14th at 7.8.
