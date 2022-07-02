WILMINGTON - Heading into the season, Wilmington High Junior Varsity Softball coach Billy Norman wasn't sure what to expect out of his team, as literally the entire roster was made up of seventh and eighth graders. He knew he had a team with plenty of potential, but as to how well they would fare at the high school level, that remained to be seen.
As it turned out, any concerns Norman might have had turned out to be for naught, as the young Wildcats not only adjusted well to the high school level, but they dominated it, going 13-1-1 on the season and winning several of their games in blowout fashion.
"Tryouts brought 17 seventh and eighth graders. I thought this was going to be one of my most challenging seasons as 17 girls on the JV roster is a real big number and also the fact the entire team was all middle schoolers," Norman recalled. "I always seem to have one of the youngest teams with having the seventh and eighth grade waiver and this year was no different. I always get nervous before the season starts with how young they are and this year was no exception. And usually, the team plays very well and this team was no exception either."
It didn't take long for this group of Wildcats to ease Norman's mind as to what they were capable of, as the early season brought a pair of comeback wins as well as a blowout victory over a talented opponent.
In their season opener, on the road against Burlington, the Wildcats found themselves down two runs late in the game, but they loaded the bases with two outs and put up four big runs to come away with the win. A few games later they trailed Woburn 6-4 in the bottom of the seventh and scored three runs to win the game
"I think then I knew these girls were special and we would be alright," Norman said. "One other game I think sums up the year. We beat Lexington 27-6. Our bats were on fire with every girl getting in on the action offensively. But what stood out to me more was that our pitchers had zero strikeouts. Which means they were throwing strikes but also that our defense had to make all the outs and like they did all year long, they made the plays."
The Lexington game was somewhat of a microcosm of the entire season for the Wildcats. Not because they won each game by that kind of margin, but because they consistently got contributions from all three phases of the game, with a potent offense that scored double digit runs in several games, while the defense and pitching was tremendous all year with four shutouts
It is no exaggeration to say that the Wildcats got contributions from every player on their roster this season on their way to their 13-1-1 record. Izzy Maiella and Sofia Tentindo were the Wildcats two main pitchers and alternated starts all year long and every game they pitched they gave the team the chance to win and both had many big hits through the year. Summer Sands and Olivia Raposa split catching duties for the Wildcats and both provided the pitchers with stability, while also coming up with some big throughout the season to spark huge rallies.
Returning players Ali McElligott at third base and Erin McCarthy at shortstop showed off their shutdown defense on the left side of the infield and offensive power. Ava Drozdowski, Megan Smith, and Cara DiGiovanni all played second base mainly earning Norman's full confidence, regardless of which of them was playing. Savannah Beatrice was another big bat in the lineup and played a stellar first base, while Leah Murphy was the teams primary left fielder and almost as importantly, was also the teams unofficial best dancer.
Charlotte Forcina was the vocal leader in the outfield in center field, taking control of the outfield from day one of tryouts, while Leah langone proved very versatile playing first base and also all outfield positions and was one of the Wildcats best base runners.
Newcomers Giana Peach, Olivia Saragosa and Maddie Lohrman also proved to be well rounded players, by not only having some key hits during the year but also playing both infield, handling the difficult task of changing positions in almost every game.
Jenna Giammarco was new to the sport of softball this year and by the end of the year she improved the most on the team, after coming in on day one of tryouts with a work ethic and attitude all coaches would want from their players.
“I must say it every year but this year was a very special year with these girls. I truly enjoyed coaching them and seeing them progress and succeed with every practice and game," Norman said. "At this level it’s not all about the wins and losses but more about developing for the next level, and feel like Wilmington will be in great shape for years to come. Not only with their talent these girls have but also their attitudes and personalities. They truly are a great group of girls."
JUNIOR VARSITY BASEBALL
With a limited roster filled with several inexperienced players, along with a brutal early season schedule, it took some time for the Wilmington High Junior Varsity Baseball team to get their feet under them this season. But once they did, this group of just four sophomores, along with six freshmen, put together a season that offered plenty of promise for the future of the Wilmington High Baseball program.
The Wildcats posted a 6-14 overall record on the season, but more importantly, even with their inexperienced roster, they were 6-4 against Middlesex Freedom Division opponents under the direction of first year coach Jim Boyle.
Boyle was new to coaching at the high school level this season, but was certainly not new to coaching, having coached baseball on some level in Wilmington since 2003, coaching everything from T-ball to every level of Little League, to junior and senior level teams in both spring and summer. Boyle was also the first coach of Wilmington's Middle School level team and has coached baseball for over 40 years, including everything from t-ball to a Men’s over 30 team.
This is a coach who knows baseball and knows what it takes to be a baseball player, and he liked he saw from this group of players this season.
“Because we only had 26 kids’ tryout for baseball this spring, and only seven freshmen, it necessitated elimination of the Freshman team and putting everyone up a level to JV. For the freshmen it was a big jump and for the returning players it was a chance to compete and prepare for the next level," Boyle said. "We started off slow, but over the spring we got better. We worked hard on fundamentals and understanding how to play the game the right way. Over the course of the season. I saw consistent improvement of not only each player, but the team as well. Although we ended up with a losing record, I consider the season a success as we got better and more competitive each week. This was all due to the work put in by the players in practice."
That improvement started fairly early on for the Wildcats. After getting mercy ruled in their first three games, they traveled to Stoneham and won 9-2 to get their first win and also won their next game on the road at Watertown with an 8-0 shutout.
"Those two wins allowed the team to buy in and continue to practice hard and was great for the team to come together. Those two wins back-to-back really helped get us going," Boyle said. "We also had three close losses at the end of the year which showed how we had improved. Our final game against Dracut we went into the seventh down 3-1 with the bottom half of our batting order due up and scratched across two runs to tie the game. Even though we ended up losing the game in the bottom of the eighth, the team rallied late, and the bench was a factor in helping us pull even."
A key factor in the Wildcats improvement this season was the contributions of their two juniors, captain Brett Gallucci, along with newcomer Kevin Sanchez.
"Brett's leadership really helped keep the season running efficiently. He was valuable to me as a first time high school coach," Boyle said. "We also welcomed Kevin to the program after he moved into town in February his hard work and dedication to getting better helped the younger players see what was needed to improve and be successful. The contributions or Brett and Kevin were not only from there on the field performance, but from their actions on the bench and during practices."
The Wildcats also got big seasons out of their four sophomore stars, led by Noah Spencer, who saw time as a pitcher, catcher and first baseman, batting .432 on the season with a .537 OBP and a 1.082 OPS. Eric Spinney meanwhile posted .310/.400/.762 numbers from the leadoff spot, while also pitching, catching and playing first base. Mike Dynan, who pitched and played shortstop posted .281/.373/.671 final stats, while outfielder/first baseman Nolan Joyce chipped in at .310/.466/.786
"Noah was team MVP as he led us in most offensive categories. He also was outstanding on the mound," Boyle said. "Eric was our leadoff hitter and his versatility/ability to play anywhere made him tremendous asset. He provided us with many quality innings on the mound.
"Mike was easily our best defensive player. When he was not pitching, he was our shortstop. On the mound he pitched the most innings for us and consistently kept us in the game. Nolan was one of our most consistent hitters all year and was the leader in walks and HBP."
And while they were inexperienced at the start of the season, the six freshmen gained plenty of experience as the season went on, and each made some big contributions to the team.
Connor Lovell was the Wildcats everyday center fielder and his speed and defense was a big key for the team, while pitcher Shane Maguire won two games for the Wildcats and was consistent on the mound, while also providing a spark on offense, hitting .388 for the season.
Brennan Walsh earned a spot as the Wildcats everyday second baseman, and finished second on the team in doubles, and tied for the team lead in triples. Meanwhile, Kyle Gabaree helped to throw a combined shutout at Watertown, while Andrew Almeda and Joe Gronemyer contributed both offensively and defensively throughout the season.
In addition to the success and improvement the team enjoyed as the season went on, probably the greatest part of the season for Boyle and his players was simply getting to play without any distractions and feel like they were part of a team. All of those things, Boyle believes, will be vital to the players development as they strive to make it to the varsity level.
"Getting to play the full 20 games without restrictions was great for the kids," Boyle said. "While playing the Liberty Division teams was difficult and we lost every game, the higher level of competition helped us improve. I think the greatest change was in the amount of practice time we had. As JV is considered a developmental team practice is vitally import to the success of the program. It was great to ride the bus again."
For Boyle, this year was special in many ways. Boyle is probably most well known to Wilmington sports fans as the voice of Wildcat Sports on WCTV providing play by play and color for Wildcat Football, Basketball, Soccer, Baseball, Softball, and Field Hockey. He is also the host of Wildcat Sports Update on WCTV where he brings in Wilmington Student athletes to talk about their teams.
Boyle has loved filling those roles, but coaching this team was also a very unique experience for him.
"I want to thank Coach Aldo Caira for giving me the opportunity to coach at the high school level," Boyle said.
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS LACROSSE
A rookie coach taking over a team of inexperienced players is not exactly the ideal situation for any sport, leaving the potential for a very long and difficult season if the two parts don’t mesh together properly.
But that was the exact situation that the Wilmington High Junior Varsity Girls Lacrosse team found themselves in at the start of the season, when first year coach Jessica Weaver, a 2011 graduate of Wilmington High, where she was a three sport athlete, took over the reins of the young Wildcats.
But surprise, surprise, instead of a long and difficult season, quite the opposite occurred, with the Wildcats posting a very respectable 5-8-1 record, in what turned out to be a thoroughly enjoyable season for the players, as well as their new coach.
Weaver, who played freshman and JV Basketball, as well as JV and Varsity Lacrosse and Varsity Track while at Wilmington High, saw tremendous growth in her team as the season progressed. At the start of the season, Weaver simply wanted to make sure that her team went out and had some fun. But as it turned out, they got much more than that.
“Going into this season I was told that the girls just wanted to have fun. I think the team had fun this season, but they also worked hard and won some games,” Weaver said. “The program has never had a winning season. With that being said I think the team had a really impressive season. We had a slow/rocky start to the season and about midway through we started winning some games. By the end of the season, we had some really close games and we were competing and keeping up with the other teams. I couldn’t be prouder of how hard they worked this season. I have seen each individual improve and grow this season.”
That growth showed up in one particular game for the Wildcats where they showed their ability to adapt to any situation during a game against an undermanned Melrose squad. Playing with a different set of rules for this one, the Wildcats adjusted well and came away with a victory.
“Melrose was down players and asked if we could do 9 v 9 instead of 12 v 12. The team had to adjust on the fly minutes before the game as well as during the game to adjust to the change in the game play dynamic,” Weaver said. “Communication between teammates on the field was vital/essential as well as between the players on the field and me. We had to make sure enough players went up past the restraining line and enough players stayed back behind it both on offense and defense.
“This caused players to have to play positions they have never played before and we needed attacks on the field to act as a midfielder and defenders to act as midfielders. Playing 9 v 9 changed the entire pace of the game and as much as a running game that lacrosse is it became even more of a running game. It allowed me to do more subbing than I typically can do during a game. It also allowed the girls to focus on making more passed up the field to conserve energy.”
Weaver felt like every player on the roster contributed to the Wildcats success this season, starting up front with attacks Arianna Cook, Gabby Kulevich, Bella Iascone, Nicole Morello, Maddie Sainato, and Julee Sutton
“These girls did a nice job working together. Gabby and Maddie had a nice relationship and dynamic on the field together. They also had some nice stick work. I could also always rely on Gabby to play the left side of the field since that was her dominant side,” Weaver said. “Bella is a strong player I could rely on her and put her anywhere on the field and she did a very nice job. She is a hard worker in practices and games. Julee is another hard worker at both practices and games. She was always ready for a pass and was aggressive on the ground balls in games not hesitating to go get them.”
In the midfield, the Wildcats were led by Jill Collins, Allie Delgenio, and Keira Warford, while Cook, Iascone, and Morello played both midfield and attack.
“Jill had some nice speed on the field, quickly transitioning up and down the field with ease and running past many of our opponents.,” Weaver said. “Allie, Arianna, Nicole, and Keira also had some nice speed on the field. They did a nice job learning to pass the ball up the field moving the ball to offense and they did a good job playing defense and double teaming opponents on the way back to defense.
And speaking of defense, the Wildcats got plenty of big contributions back there as well, led by Emily Burton, Samantha Bryan, Sydney Crane, and Lauryn Parr.
These girls worked hard learning a new defense at the start of the season switching our man-to- man defense to a zone defense,” Weaver said. “They did a nice job working together and communicating between themselves to slow down and stop our opponents.”
Goalie Mia Vacha was the last line of defense for the Wildcats, and she more than held up her end of the bargain in keeping Wildcats opponents off the scoreboard.
Vacha entered the season with no goaltending experience, but she didn’t let that stop her from helping her team in any way she could.
“We started the season with no JV goalie and she quickly stepped up and was willing to play a new position” Weaver said. “She worked hard and had a lot of nice saves in net. I know she put in time after practice and games to improve her skills throughout the season.”
Shaylan Bresnahan and Grace Ryan were two varsity players who consistently played in JV games when the Wildcats were down players, and Weaver was extremely grateful for their contributions.
“Shay did a nice job and played strong defense on the field and always communicated with her teammates,” Weaver said. “Grace is a strong athlete and very dedicated to the sport. She could play any position I put her in. She played very strong defense, but also played midfield and could move up and down the field with ease.
“I honestly feel like all 14 girls on the team were a crucial part of the success this season. Each individual brought different skills and strengths to the team.”
Weaver, who graduated from Westfield State University in 2015 after majoring in Elementary Education, has worked in Wilmington Public Schools for the past six years between substituting, CARES, being and Educational Assistant, and most recently a General Education Math Tutor. She has plenty of experience in working with children, as she was also was a lifeguard at Silver Lake for six years. But coaching was a new experience, and it is an experience she was extremely grateful for, especially with this group of players, and she hopes to have many more years of coaching ahead of her.
“This first year of coaching was a learning experience. I am looking forward to continuing coaching and being here long term,” Weaver said. “I really want to develop and grow the team not just on the field, but as a whole. I want to teach good life values including respect, responsibility, kindness, and hard work ethic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.