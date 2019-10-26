WILMINGTON — The same problems over the course of the season came into play on Saturday night for the Wilmington High School boys' soccer team.
The Wildcats gave up an early goal just four minutes in, then had to play catch up the rest of the way. Ahead 1-0, Stoneham was then able to pop in three additional goals to come away with the 4-0 win over the 'Cats during the 'Kick Cancer' doubleheader fundraising night with the two girls teams following.
Stoneham's Michael DiLeo, an excellent player with a lot of scoring abilities, found the back of the net just four minutes into the game which set the tone for the visiting team.
"We continue to concede early goals," said Wilmington head coach Steve Scanlon. "We are making too many mistakes. There are times where we move the ball well, but then we approach the '18 yard box and the unlocking pass is never there, and we don't shoot the ball. We don't shoot. If you don't shoot, you will not score. It's frustrating, really frustrating."
Stoneham made it 2-0 about five minutes later, but shortly after that, Wilmington's Kevin Palmerino had a great scoring bid as she shot was tipped out on a great leaping save by the Spartans' keeper Matthew D'Atri.
Stoneham made it 3-0 with under ten minutes to go in the half, and Wilmington had one final bid before the break as Rocco Scalfani took an indirect kick and D'Atri came well out of the net to make a sprawling stop, which eventually led to a corner kick but the 'Cats couldn't take advantage of that opportunity.
DiLeo scored his second and the game's final goal in the fourth minute of the second half.
The loss dropped Wilmington to 1-13-1 on the season. Last Wednesday, the 'Cats were also defeated by Wakefield by the same 4-0 score.
"It was a 1-0 game into the 68th minute and we then gave up three goals in the final 12 minutes," said Scanlon. "We had chances, chances and chances (to score). Again, we gave up the early goal and we were chasing and that's tough to do when you know that you don't score goals, so that's very frustrating."
Wilmington's losing streak is at six and winless streak is at ten and they team will try to snap that with three games to conclude the season, which included a contest on Wednesday against a powerful Watertown team with results not known as of presstime, and then a Friday afternoon home game (at the North) against Melrose, before finishing back at the high school on Tuesday night against another strong Billerica team.
