Just like it was predicted several weeks ago, the country's pandemic has forced the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association to cancel the upcoming winter state tournaments.
Just days leading into last year's hockey and basketball championship games, the MIAA had to cancel those contests because of the coronavirus and named all of the teams co-champions.
This time, ruled nearly two weeks ago, the MIAA behind the recommendation from the MIAA Tournament Management Committee, voted 20-0 in favor of cancelling this year's tournaments.
That being said, the a shortened winter season is still planned to run from November 30th to February 21st, as long as the MIAA gets the OK from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, which is supposed to meet and release out information over the next week or two. Once the EEA report is out, the winter sports committee will have five days in which to present its modifications.
Should the winter season happen, the board advised leagues to create schedules that would cut down travel as has been done with sports being contested in the fall.
Previous MIAA Meetings have suggested that indoor track be moved to the Fall Season-2 which begins at the end of February, while there's major concerns on whether or not wrestling – as well as the other sports – can actually get underway.
