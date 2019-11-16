WRENTHAM – Back in 2016, the Wilmington High School girls' cross-country team finished 19th out of 21 teams at the Division 4 Eastern Mass Championship Meet. The best individual finish for the team was 90th place.
The next year, the 'Cats finished last and all seven runners finished between 112nd to 162nd place. Last year, there was some slight improvement, as the team finished 17th out of 20 teams, with two girls breaking the top 100, with 35th and 95th place finishes.
And heading into this season, no one knew what to expect from the team. After last year's performance, the thought of turning the corner was pretty strong, however several members of last year's team elected not to come back out.
That being said, between the veterans who stayed and several newcomers, this year's team quietly got better and better each week and on Saturday, put forth their best performance at the Eastern Mass Meet in many years. Wilmington finished 11th out of 22 teams and the team's top four finishers were among the top 55 out of a field of 158 runners.
"Coming into states, the biggest thing I look into for the girls right now is how strong we finish the season off,” said head coach Brian Schell. “We were definitely strong and some even managed some big personal records and reached their season goals. Despite taking 11th place as a team, the future looks bright.
“One of the great things that came from today was overall consistency in their times all championship season. These times all around were great giving the cold weather, the last race of the day and the level of atmosphere this meet brings. They all ran great and is definitely a great way to finish the season off.”
Seniors Gianna Misuraca and Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo were the team's top two performers as they came in 41st and 46th, respectively at 21:36.09 and 21:44.92, respectively. Junior Olivia Erler was 53rd at 21:54.07 and was followed by juniors Carissa Rubin (55th at 21:57.69) and Maggie Bourgeois (117th at 23:48.39).
“Carissa has pushed and trained hard all summer and through the season,” said Schell. “She finally managed to break that 22 minute mark that she set for her goal. Knowing how much she wanted this and trained for it, I am very excited for her. She had a great finishing push again the last half mile and it continues to pay off.
“For Maggie, the beginning of the season wasn't going well, but she crushed it today. She had roughly a minute personal record from last year on this course and to see her back under 24 minutes is huge. She had a great finish and even pushed fellow teammate Talina along to the finish line.
“Much like Evy, if Maggie can finish this strong at the end of a 5K than she can tough it out and push it at the end of her 600-meter (event) come track season.”
The final two competitors were freshman Talina Khalil, who was 118th at 23:48.52 and junior Gianna Spada, who was 151st at 25:53.05.
This meet ends the season for the entire program.
“Unfortunately we did not have the record we were hoping for and losing out our big meet to Stoneham, but we progressed much better than they did,” said Schell. “Towards the end of the season, we were beating them and a few others on the bigger championship meets.
“We have a great group of girls and the team this year has brought out the best in each other and phenomenal teamwork both during and off season. Everyone has made huge grounds in their overall and average times and is awesome heading into the track season. It will be tough to lose Gianna Misuraca and Evy Miller-Nuzzo, but I know we have girls ready to step up, push even harder and no holding back.”
