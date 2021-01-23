Several weeks ago, the Town Crier started a 15-part series on legendary coaches at both TMHS and WHS, while several from Shawsheen Tech will be included. In Wilmington, the series started with a story on Mark (and Al) Donovan and continued with stories on Evelyn Wells Carter, Mike Pimental and last week we featured Shawsheen Tech's Bill Ritchie.
Below is the another installment of the series on former WHS Hall of Fame Coach Georgia Dadoly.
WILMINGTON – Over the last few weeks of this series, we have mentioned the fact that there's just 18 coaches in the Wilmington High School Hall of Fame with five being female including Wells-Carter, two very close friends and longtime coaching partners Jan Cassidy-Wood and Jan Urquhart, and then two other longtime friends, Alice McCarthy and Georgia Dadoly.
Wells-Carter was the first female basketball coach at WHS, which included coaching the undefeated team from 1939. After going through several coaches including Joyce York, Larry Cushing and Mary Welling, McCarthy held the position from 1956-1961 before Dadoly came on from 1961-1980. She was the fifth coach – with ten who followed including the late Doug Anderson, Doreen Thibeault, Sue Rowe, Hall of Famer Jim Tildsley, Beth Livermore, Bob Gillis, Al Duffet, Jay Keane, Brie Karow and the present coach Jess Robinson – and Dadoly is the longest tenured coach in program history, lasting 20 years.
Dadoly was one of nine children and she grew up in Dracut, Mass. She graduated from DHS and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from Lowell Technical Institute (now UMass-Lowell) and then earned a Master's Degree from WPI, as well as other advanced degrees from both RPI and Tufts University.
She taught at WHS from 1961 until the early 1990s before she spent the next ten years teaching at the American Community School in Athens, Greece. When she retired, she moved back to America, and resided in Booth Bay Harbor, Maine. She was also the co-founder of the 'Tennis Anyone' program in the White Mountains of New Hampshire.
Dadoly also taught tennis at WHS, starting both teams up from scratch as a co-ed program before each moved on its separate ways. While she was so instrumental in getting that sport off the ground, she really put a stamp on the girls basketball program, winning league championship titles in back-to-back years, first in the final season of the Lowell Suburban League and then in the debut season of the Merrimack Valley Conference.
The 1964-'65 team finished 16-0, were crowned the Lowell Suburban League Champions. The team finished with a 14-0 record against league and non-league opponents and two additional wins over the Alumni and the League All-Stars. The 1966 team finished 11-2 overall and were crowned the Merrimack Valley Conference champions.
During her time as head coach, Dadoly coached eight Hall of Fame Athletes including Joan Cushing Buckley, Patty Pintrich Sughrue, Tammy Oliveira Lacroy, Joan Bellissimo, Sheila Burns, Carlene Butler James, Janet Zambernardi, Ann Gillis Chlepas.
A former captain MaryAnn (Langone) Gillis said that she enjoyed playing for Dadoly.
“I remember coach Dadoly as a strict coach. She was tough but fair. We had a lot of fun.”
In 2003, Dadoly — who passed away in December of 2017 — was inducted into the Hall of Fame and below is her write-up:
In 1961, Georgia came to Wilmington High School from her position as research chemist for General Mills Corp. She taught match, chemistry and physics during her teaching career at Wilmington.
The year of her arrival marked the year of her coaching debut. Georgia coached varsity basketball from 1961-1979. During this time women's basketball went through many transitions. In the early 1960s, they played 3-vs-3 on each side of the center line. From 1962-1969, the women played with two rovers on each team setting up a 4-on-4 situation at each end. By the early 1970s, the women were playing full court 5-vs-5 basketball.
Georgia's major basketball accomplishments include the only Merrimack Valley Conference girls basketball championship title since the league developed in 1964. She also coached the only female basketball player to receive scholarship money to play collegiate basketball. Both a tribute to her knowledge of the game and her coaching expertise.
Georgia Dadoly was an advocate of activity for all youth. She spent the off-season helping with the intramural programs of gymnastics, volleyball, softball and tennis.
In the early 1970s, Georgia volunteered her time to begin a co-ed tennis program. Within a few years, this program developed into our Varsity Boy's and Girl's Tennis teams. She continued to coach the varsity girl's tennis team until 1981.
Georgia is currently teaching chemistry at the International School in Athens, Greece. This year she was appointed varsity basketball coach and will travel to Paris for their first major tournament.
