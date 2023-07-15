The Wilmington 12-year-old district all-star baseball team finished 2-2 in pool play and almost advanced to the next round of the District 13 playoffs.
Wilmington ended up tied with Wakefield, but Wakefield would advance because of its head-to-head victory over the Wildcats.
In the opener against Wakefield, Wilmington lost by a 7-3 score.
Wilmington got on the board with two runs in the first inning on a two-run double from Brayden Foley.
Andrew Poyant started on the mound for Wilmington going three strong innings giving up four runs. Patrick Jamieson pitched the final three innings for Wilmington, giving up three runs.
In Game 2, Wilmington defeated Billerica, 9-4.
Wilmington would take an 8-0 lead and never looked back. Leadoff hitter Davio Dicenso had two hits, along with hits from David Collins (2B), Jack Salvador (2B), Brayden Foley, Jack Salvador, and Andrew Poyant.
Jack Salvador started on the mound and pitched three strong innings, striking out six Billerica hitters. David Collins would pitch the next two innings and would then give way to closer Ryan McPherson.
On Saturday in Game 3, the Wildcats lost to a talented Andover squad by a 12-1 score.
Andover ended up as the top team in the flight with a 4-0 record.
Despite the lopsided final score, Wilmington still enjoyed some good moments, perhaps its best in its final at-bat of the game down 12 runs.
With the game realistically out of reach, the Wildcats showed plenty of fight and spoiled Andover's bid for a shutout.
Anthony Fasulo led off the sixth by reaching on an error.
After Evan Jagelar popped up and Davio DiCenso flew out to center field, Andrew Poyant smacked a double to center and Jack Salvador hit an RBI single to right that scored Fasulo.
The Wildcats had plenty of other chances to score in a game that was much closer than the 11-run differential would indicate.
In the bottom of the first, Poyant reached on an error with one out and Salvador drew a walk before Andover escaped the inning.
In the third, Jagelar walked with two outs and DiCenso reached on an infield hit, but Andover again was able to avoid allowing any runs.
Salvador also reached base in the fourth for Wilmington, getting hit by a pitch to lead off the frame.
Ryan McPherson pitched for the Wildcats and battled hard in four innings of work on the hill. Matt Roque tossed the final two innings for Wilmington.
Defensively, McPherson and DiCenso at shortstop made solid plays in the second inning and David Collins made a nice catch in left field in the third. Wilmington ended that inning with a nice play as catcher Salvador threw out a baserunner trying to advance to second after a hit. Patrick Jameson applied the tag.
In the fifth, Jameson and McPherson (playing third base) both caught pop ups and Roque made a nice play on a grounder back to the mound in the sixth.
In Game 4, Wilmington crushed North Reading, 11-0.
Wilmington scored four times in the first to take a 4-0 lead and would score two more in the second to go up 6-0. Jack Salvador hit his first of two HRs in the game in the third inning to give Wilmington a 7-0 lead. Wilmington would score again in both the fourth and the fifth to go up 11-0.
Andrew Poyant was electric on the mound, striking out seven hitters, while only giving up one hit. Wilmington hitters included Davio Dicenso (2 hits), Jack Salvador (2 HR), Anthony Fasulo, and David Collins.
"The team was very committed from start to finish and the coaches and I really enjoyed with this great group of kids, who all have a bright future of baseball ahead of them.
