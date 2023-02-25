This past weekend, the Wilmington High School cheerleading team was crowned champions of the Middlesex League.
As that feat is impressive in itself, the squad captured the title under a first year head coach in Kylie Bolarinho.
“This win felt great as a first season head coach and it’s such an accomplishment for the athletes,” she said.
As Bolarinho saw immediate success at the helm of the team, she gives all the credit to her cheerleaders, especially the few freshman who answered the bell.
“Day in and day out they put their all into this routine so the win is well deserved,” said Bolarinho. “Our freshman stepping up to compete at the varsity level and execute every skill that is thrown their way just shows how dedicated everyone is to the sport.”
The ‘Cats were led by senior captain Sarah Gillespie both on and off the mat.
“Our senior Captain Sarah Gillespie is a great leader and plays a huge role in the mat talk throughout the routine that keeps everyone going,” she said. “All of our bases tumbling throughout the routine along with being able to hold stunts up is incredible.”
Members of the title winning squad include Ava Thibert, Bella Cooper, Bella Iascone, Brooke Gifford, Emma Chirichiello, Emma Erickson, Erin Murray, Kayleigh Cunningham, Kelci MacKenzie, Lilly King, Lilly Mclaughlin, Madison Murray, Maya Lanzi, Sarah Gillespie, and Sophia Columby.
With the Middlesex League win, Bolarinho and her squad aren’t satisfied yet.
“This Middlesex League win is just the beginning of the great season ahead,” she said, referring to the regional and possible state meets.
