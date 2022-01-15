STONEHAM – The Jekyll and Hyde show continues for the Wilmington High School Boys Hockey team.
After starting the season off with a three-game losing streak, facing three powerful Division 1 teams, the Wildcats then turned the tides and won their next three, including the first victory in 16 games over perennial state power Burlington.
But two days later, and three days after that, the 'Cats were defeated by Wakefield and Stoneham by the same 4-0 scores. The two losses puts Wilmington at 3-5 on the season, and things don't get easier with games against Watertown, Melrose, Woburn and Belmont in four of their next five games.
Saturday's loss to Stoneham was certainly an ugly one. Despite outshooting the Spartans 25-15, the 'Cats went 0-for-3 on the power play, gave up two short-handed goals and then with 1:48 left a pretty good melee ensued, which included two Stoneham players jumping their bench and getting disqualified.
With the win, Stoneham won its fifth consecutive game, with goalie Aiden Gaulding earning his second straight shut out.
“I thought we started slowly and I kind of anticipated that without skating (on Friday) but neither did they. We played a good second period and we had a lot of (scoring) chances. You've got to finish off your chances. Time after time we had good chances,” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “Then we were down 2-0 and we made two defensive gaffs and we sent the two kids in alone (and they both scored short-handed goals). I don't know, it's just sloppy hockey, it really is. It's a concern now going back-to-back games without scoring a goal, when we were scoring goals (before that). It seems like we were working a little bit harder in those games.
“It appears as if we look down our nose at some teams and we have no business of looking down at anybody. If we don't come and work hard, we're going to get beat. Here's a perfect example – I think we are the better team, but we're not playing hard the whole time. Then you make those kinds of mistakes, coupled with missing your (offensive) chances (and that's a recipe for a loss). We not only missed the ones off the net, but the ones that went off the goalie (and we didn't convert on the rebound). We outshot them 25-15 and we had another eight-to-ten shots that were off the net.”
Stoneham led 1-0 after the first period that saw the teams combine for ten penalties. The best scoring chance for the 'Cats came under three minutes to go. Stoneham turned the puck over in its own end and Jason Souza took the puck down the right wing side before sliding it across to Will Alworth, whose shot was covered up on a nice save by Gaulding.
The two finished 6-6 in shots after the first period but in the second, the 'Cats carried the momentum throughout most of it, and held an 11-6 advantage. Stoneham took two penalties (none for the 'Cats), and Wilmington had four shots on net in the first man-up situation and then just one in the second. The best scoring chance came late in the period when Michael Daniels sent a crosspass over to Nathan Aliberti, whose quick intight shot was denied by the right foot.
In the third period, the teams combined for three penalties early on and with 7:14 to go, Harry Schell set up Danny Starrelly, who converted on a shot just inside the post. About 45 seconds later, Stoneham was called for another penalty, and 51 seconds later, they scored their first of two short-handed goals, both off turnovers in the 'Cats end, to ice the game, before things got rough with 1:48 to go.
Scanlon knows that with the schedule upcoming, that Wilmington needs to get back on track, sooner than later.
“Effort and execution are the players' jobs. You can put them out there, you can teach them everything, but they've go to do it. It's alarming. Now we're facing a Watertown team on Wednesday that's known for their stingy defense and they have a good goalie. The last couple of games when we give up a goal, we got to pieces, so you need to have some mental toughness in all sports, you really do,” he said.
Wilmington faced Watertown on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime before going back to the Stoneham Arena on Saturday to face Melrose for a 4 pm game. Then on Monday night, the 'Cats will host Matignon in a non-league game at Ristuccia beginning at 8 pm.
