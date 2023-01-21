WILMINGTON – An 0-11 record in any sport will most likely suggest the worst; a team that has given up, lost hope, and simply doesn’t have what it takes to win is what any sports fan would imagine is happening.
For the Wilmington High School boys basketball team, the situation is exactly the opposite. Now past the halfway mark of the season, interim head coach Jon Amico and his team are still invested in each other just as much as they were in game one. It could be argued they are even more invested.
But that doesn’t mean the losses can be tough, like their 53-51 loss to Watertown on Friday night.
“Another one where we’re right there, four games now,” said Amico following the loss. “That team is one of the best coached teams in the state. (Steve) Harrington’s been doing it for a long time at a very high level so to come out and compete with a team like that we can’t really hang our heads.”
“Compete” is the exact word to describe the team’s effort on Friday. The team did nothing but compete on both ends of the floor in a game that had eight lead changes.
The Wildcats had a strong opening quarter, turning the ball over just two times and scoring 16 points to take a 16-13 lead. Right out of the gate, Austin Harper showed he was ready to play, contributing ten of his 21 total points.
Wilmington went into halftime in a tied ball game at 25, and had reason to feel confident in their chances in the second half.
The third quarter was the same back and forth dog fight that occurred in the first half, resulting in a one point deficit heading into the fourth quarter. A large part of Wilmington’s ability to stay in the game was their defense on talented guard and three point specialist Benjamin Kullman.
“Ben (Marvin) and Tiago (Gomez) did an awesome job on (Benjamin) Kullman,” said Amico. “I think he had one three which is a win in my book. I know he had a bunch of layups, he’s a tough player. He was our game plan, trying to stop him from shooting threes.”
Wilmington was also fueled by the return of sophomore Ayden Balter, debuting in his first game of the season due to injury. The lengthy forward added nine points and three rebounds.
“It was good to have Balter back,” said Amico. “It was the first game all season we’ve had fourteen players.” (Balter) is definitely a game changer, everything across the board. He brings a presence and we can have that outlet on the press and on offense. He’s still a little rusty but he looked great out there for his first game.”
In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats left it all out on the floor, including a play by Charlie Rosa, diving on the floor for a loose ball that would eventually result in a tough, one handed fadeaway shot from Marvin with 1:42 left to cut the Watertown lead to two.
With 14.8 seconds left in the game, Wilmington possessed the ball out of a timeout, but unfortunately couldn’t knock down the two shots they were given.
“We had a great look at the end their with Harper,” said Amico. “He hit five three-pointers in the game and was the person we wanted shooting that. He got a good look at it.”
Besides the heartbreaking loss, Amico is proud of the way his team limited turnovers, a parasite that has been attached to their team for a majority of the season.
“We put a pretty big emphasis on that the last couple of weeks,” said Amico. “The third quarter we had a couple right in a row, I called a timeout early. But that one-three-one trap is such a good defense and I thought we did a pretty good job with it.”
The Wildcats looked to move past the loss and focus on Woburn on Tuesday night, which was yet another nail-biter. Wilmington was able to force the game to overtime on a last second, four point play, but failed to score a point in the extra time, losing the game 62-50.
Wilmington was down four with seconds remaining in the game, meaning the infamous four-point play was their only hope — a three-point make where the shooter is also fouled while in the motion of the shot. It is a very rare occurrence, but Gomez was up for the challenge.
“We were down four, we had a timeout right before and Tiago came up to me and said hey coach, I want the three,” said Amico. “And so we drew up a play for him and he nailed it and I think he landed on the kid’s foot and he hit the free throw to tie it up.”
Not only did he convert the four point play, it was a part of Gomez’s explosion of a quarter where he potted 14 points.
“He really turned it on,” said Amico. “He’s definitely a big time game player.”
To put Wilmington in that position, Amico admits the game didn’t exactly start the way they hoped for.
“The first quarter they came out and punched us in the face,” recalled Amico. “They were up ten or twelve in the first and then we clawed back.”
Wilmington cut the deficit to three going into halftime, but yet again found themselves down 12 in the late third and early fourth.
“They just don’t give up,” said Amico. “They play hard, their defense has really improved every game. They just got a lot of heart, which is really all I can ask for. I can imagine it’s tough to be a player and stay with it when we’re 0-11 now but they don’t give up.”
Ayden Balter had another strong performance for Wilmington as he added 12 points and 14 rebounds.
“We talked after the game and my assistant coach Tim Kelly was saying (to the team) how if we play good defense, we’re in every game,” said Amico. “We can have nights where we go cold on offense but as long as we play good defense we’re going to have a chance to be in every game.”
