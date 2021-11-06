BILLERICA – When you are going through a tough season record wise, it's pretty easy to give up or fold, and it's pretty easy to turn on each other, passing the blame bucket.
Fortunately none of that happened for the Wilmington High School Boys' Soccer team over these last two months which certainly says a lot about each of the players’ character.
This past week the Wildcats wrapped up their season with an exciting 2-2 tie with Watertown, before losing to one of the top teams in the state in Melrose, 4-0, and then to neighbor Billerica, 2-0.
The 0-2-1 ends the team's season with an overall record of 0-15-3, coming away with ties against Tewksbury, Burlington and Watertown.
Of Wilmington's 15 losses, all but two came against top ranked teams in each of the top three divisions of the new statewide format. The 'Cats, ranked No. 47 in D3, lost to four Division 1 teams including No. 8 Arlington, No. 13 Lexington, No. 28 Belmont and No. 36 Winchester and then lost a combined seven games against four D2 teams including No. 9 Melrose, No. 10 Reading, No. 12 Woburn and No. 25 Wakefield. Also there were three combined losses to D3 teams No. 18 Stoneham and No. 21 Watertown. All ten of those Middlesex League teams will be competing in the playoffs.
“Obviously it was a difficult season. We knew that we were going to have a real young team. We knew that we were in a league where almost all of the teams are upperclassmen heavy. We go into these senior nights and these teams have 15 seniors, so we picked a bad year to be young. The inexperience (showed),” said head coach Steve Scanlon. “We had a lot of kids who played in a varsity game and season for the very first time and that's just so tough. The physical match-up is tough.
“We are just so overwhelmed in this league, it's unbelievable. We go to these games and there's three other guys working with the kids, and then there's the head coach. Here it's just me, just Dennis (Ingram at JV) and just Chris (Michelangelo at the Freshmen level).”
Going the entire season without a win is certainly draining, but Scanlon said that his players always put forth their strongest effort every time out.
“One thing that I do admire about this team is they didn't stop. They hustled the whole time. They always worked hard in the games and they didn't tear into each other when things were going bad. There was none of it so that says a lot about your captains. That could have easily gotten ugly so I was grateful for that,” he said.
In terms of this week's games, it started with the tie with Watertown. The 'Cats jumped out to a 2-0 first half lead on goals by Willie Stuart in the 13th minute on an assist from Anay Gandhi, and then a few minutes later Ryan Willson deflected a long throw-in by Stuart.
The Raiders responded with two goals in the second half to end the game in a tie.
Less than 24 hours later, Wilmington was back at it with a road trip to Melrose.
“Melrose is really good team. We were playing on back-to-back days and we got real leg weary in the second half. They are talented. They get one past you, you're in trouble,” said Scanlon. “They have a really good striker named Parker (Thornton). He weighs like 190 pounds and he can run, he has skills and has an absolute cannon for a shot.
“(At one point of the game) he turned around from like 12 yards out and rammed one into the top corner and I couldn't believe it. No goalie would have a shot at that it was going so hard. They are good and they are going to make some noise in the tournament. Watch the Middlesex League teams – they'll do good in this tournament.”
Two days later – playing in their third game in four days – the 'Cats took on Billerica, another state tournament team in a non-league game.
“We carried play in the game. We had our chances and it's the same old story is we don't put them in and the other team gets theirs. We gave up a penalty kick on a foul in the back and they were up 1-0.
“We then tried to switch to three strikers to get more of an attack with like 15 minutes left, but they went right down the field and scored. If you were at the game, I would think you say that we were the better team. We carried play and it was very frustrating.”
That game ended the career of the team's four seniors, Stuart, Gandhi, Liam Dwyer and Evan Shackelford. Next year, but all of the underclassmen return, but now with a year of experience under their belts.
“We have a really talented tenth grade class. The experience we got this year, it's got to help (for the future). We're going to try to get better but we're climbing up a big hill. These programs that you are up against are three times the size of you and that's tough. We're running into that more and more now,” said Scanlon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.