The WHS Varsity Boys Soccer team closed out its season this past week. The etam includes bottom row from left: Matthew Steinmetz, William Stuart, Daniel Lagunilla, Aidan Burke, Charles Rosa, Ethan Kennedy, Patrick LeBlanc, and Moaid Said; Back row from left, Liam Dwyer, Anay Gandhi, Evan Shackleford, Benjamin Marvin, Michael Oatis, Thomas Sica, Robert Elliott, Dillion McGrath, Ryan Willson, Gilberto Dos Silva, and Cooper Loisel. (photo by JoeBrownphotos.com).