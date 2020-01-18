The North Reading/ Wilmington co-op boys swim team, the Wild Hornets, had two meets this week, first against Masconomet on Wednesday, January 8th, which ended 92-41 in favor of Masconomet, and then against Manchester Essex on Sunday, January 12th, with a final score of 72-50, a Manchester Essex victory.
Although this unfortunately makes the boys record 2-4, this was largely due to three boys being absent from the Masconomet meet, and four being absent from the Manchester Essex meet.
The team has a small roster, but thankfully three of the four boys who missed the Manchester Essex meet will be ready to swim against Ipswich on Friday, January 17th, which will be senior night, and home at the Burbank YMCA in Reading.
Against Masconomet, the boys started the night with Christopher Mangano taking second in the 200-yard freestyle, swimming a new personal best of 2:16.7, and Tyler Sheehan coming in fourth, swimming a 2:43.57.
The boys also took second and fourth in the 50-yard freestyle, as Griffin May swam a 28.18, and Dylan Tran swam a 37.97.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Junior Captain Jared Benoit, of Wilmington, took second, swimming a 1:05.3, and Tyler Sheehan came in third, swimming a 1:09.26.
For the 500-yard freestyle, Christopher Mangano came in second, swimming a 6:21.21.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the boys took second, as a team of Griffin May, Junior Captain Jared Benoit, Wilmington freshman Tyler Sheehan, and Christopher Mangano swam a 1:54.66.
In the 100-yard backstroke, May came in third, swimming a 1:19.95.
Benoit was the sole North Reading swimmer in the 100-yard breaststroke, but came in first, swimming a 1:18.93, beating two swimmers from Masconomet.
Finally, in the 400-yard freestyle relay, a team of Wilmington freshman Tyler Sheehan, Christopher Mangano, Benoit, and May swam a 4:33.29.
Despite the large difference in score between the two teams, head coach Sue Hunter remained optimistic about the teams future.
“We have three injured boys, two of which we expect to return in the coming week. Ignoring the score we had an overall good meet, and the boys swam well despite being outnumbered,” she said.
Unfortunately, in the second meet of the week, against Manchester Essex, the boys team was even more outnumbered, having four of their nine boys unable to swim in the meet. Despite this, the boys put up a strong effort, and swam hard.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Benoit came in second, swimming a 2:21.44, and Wilmington resident freshman Aryan Patil took fourth, swimming a 3:25.12.
For the 50-yard freestyle, Mangano took third, swimming a 27.34, and Sheehan took fourth, swimming a 29.65.
In the 100-yard freestyle, Mangano swam a 1:01.08, coming in second, and Tyler Sheehan swam a 1:08.81, coming in fourth.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Patil took first, swimming a 1:15.18, and Dylan Tran took second, swimming a 1:37.94.
Benoit again took first in the 100-yard breaststroke, swimming a 1:19.45.
Finally, the boys closed the meet coming in second in the 400-yard freestyle relay, with a team of Mangano, Sheehan, Tran, and Benoit swimming a 4:54.05.
Again, Head Coach Sue Hunter was optimistic about the upcoming meets.
“Henry and Jonathon are both coming back from injuries and illnesses next week, and will hopefully both help us close the gap and beat Ipswich,” she said.
