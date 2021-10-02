WILMINGTON – If you spend 20 minutes or so talking with Rhiannon Dyment, you have a good time. She doesn't stop smiling, she's funny and she enjoys laughing. Besides that, she's intelligent, articulate and obviously a hard-working student-athlete, ranked No. 4 in her academic class and a two-sport athlete. She has aspires to attend college and become a lawyer of some sort.
Before she gets to that point, the senior, who stands at just 5-feet-1 inch, and who has made Wilmington High School history by being named the first female captain of the Golf team, has a simple, yet gigantic goal to reach before this season ends.
And no, it's not a hole-in-one.
“My freshmen, sophomore and junior seasons we were winless, so I'm pretty winless for the team,” she said with a laugh. “It definitely would be nice to have a win. It hurts to go four years without having a single team win, but I'm optimistic this season. I go out there every single day to do my best (to try to help the team win) so hopefully it will happen.”
Before the 2021 season started, head coach Steve Lynch had a difficult decision to make electing a captain. With no wins over the last three years, he wanted a leader, but someone who was also dedicated to the sport, to the program and in this case to her teammates.
“Rhiannon has paid her dues. She has been with us for three years and she is very dedicated to the team,” Lynch said. “She hasn’t missed a practice or a match in her entire career. She always wants to get better. She has a great attitude. She is always cheerful and trying to keep the team positive. The kids respect her, and the other seniors respect her and want to play with her during matches. She is the right fit for us.
“I knew when I made the decision to make her captain that it had never been done before, but the fact is, she earned it. There were other worthy candidates as well, but she deserved it. And there have been no issues whatsoever with her teammates. Her personality is just so engaging for everyone who comes in contact with her.”
It's believed that Dyment is just the second female to play on a WHS Golf team, while current freshman teammate Abigail Mitchell becomes the third. They both follow Aubrey Ungvarsky, who in 2009, was named to the Boston Herald All-Scholastic female team and finished tied for ninth overall at the Individual State Championship Meet. Playing against boys, she finished that day with a score of 86. She went on to the University of Hartford on an athletic scholarship.
“I do know about Aubrey from Coach Lynch and then other teachers in the school, but I have never met her,” said Dyment. “When I tried out, I had no idea that I was the only second female in the history of the program. I knew about Aubrey, but I didn't know we were the only two at the time and now Abigail is the third.”
Being a female on a boys team is never the easiest thing, just like a male playing on an all female team is not easy either. But if you have a love for the sport, it is easy because in the end that's all that matters.
She certainly does – the sport has been with her for a long time.
“I started really young because my family is big on golf – my grandfather, father, mother, brother and extended family – pretty much my entire family. I started taking lessons at Hillview (Country Club in North Reading, the home course of the Wildcats) actually, probably when I was five or six years old. Then my parents joined Meadowbrook Golf Club in Reading so I started taking lessons there, nothing serious, just clinics and how to swing a club. I didn't really start to get competitive with golf until I was in middle school and I joined Meadowbrooks' Junior League team and was doing that for a few years.”
The couple has since passed the sport onto to Rhiannon and her younger brother Braedon, who is an eighth grader and currently on the Austin Prep JV team.
“My mom didn't pick up golf until she was in college. My dad played in high school and I remember him telling me about playing at Hillview. He grew up in North Reading. My grandfather, Larry Dyment, was on the Board (of Directors) at Hillview and his picture is hanging up there. He's the reason why my dad got into it,” she said. “We go out a lot and did during the summer before my dad went to work. Typically on Sundays, later in the evening, we will do family golf together.”
And when the family competes against one another, who is the best?
“Definitely my dad. I want to think that someday I'll be able to beat him, but right now he's the champ. I'm getting close to him, so he should be afraid,” she said with a big laugh.
She was then asked about her brother's game.
“He is pretty decent, I will admit that. I always tell him that he is terrible, just to joke around, but he is actually really good,” she said, sporting a big smile. “He definitely is good at hitting tee shots with his irons. He's a longer hitter than I am.”
As for her game, she can play. Her lowest score this season is a 43 for nine holes. During the spring season of 2018, at the female state championship meet, an 86 score (doubling up her 43 score for nine) would have placed her tied for sixth at the states. In the 2017 fall season playing with the boys, it would place her around 30th in the state.
Thus far this season, she is 1-4 in match play, but over her four years, she has won approximately ten match play matches – and this is all against boys and for a team that hasn't won a match.
“I've never played a girl. There's some teams in the league that have one or two girls but I have never played against one,” she said. “I do get an advantage because of my tee-box as I'm closer, but all of the boys outdrive me and outhit me, but it's fine. I enjoy playing them. It's a challenge and it helps keep me focused.”
She said that there's no trash-talking with her teammates or her opponents and that everyone respects one another. She was asked about being the leader and if there's ever been any issues about being a female player.
“(My teammates) are good about it. They respect me and I respect them. They are all part of the team so they all know what they are doing, so it's not difficult to keep them all together or trying to rally them.”
For Rhiannon, her game speaks for itself, a 43 is certainly respectable and so is the ability to drive the ball 200 yards “on a good day” and 100 yards with a pitching wedge.
“My short game was been really good lately. I've had some good chip shots lately in some matches and that's how I won the Watertown match, my short game was keeping me in it. I rely heavily on my irons for my fairway shots but definitely chipping and putting are my strengths,” she said.
Lynch said that over the years, Dyment has drastically improved.
“She has gained some distance off the tee, which has been important for her,” he said. “She has learned how to use her upper body to power her shot. She needs that off the tee, especially playing against all boys, so that has been a big improvement for her.”
While she has her strengths with her golf clubs and on the courses, her real strength is being herself – a bubbly, extremely positive and incredibly friendly young lady. Perhaps three of the many reasons why she was chosen as the lone captain.
“It's a huge honor. I have been on the team since freshman year and I have made every match, every practice and I just always show up with a smile and trying my best. When I was told that I was named captain, I felt really honored and grateful for that opportunity,” she said.
While she's grateful for that opportunity, she wants another opportunity or as many as she can get, to nail down a win.
“(In Lacrosse), we had four wins last year which was the most that we had in a few years. I actually didn't get my first high school win on a sports team until this past lacrosse season in the spring. It can be discouraging. It was actually our Senior Night game when we got our first win. Everyone on the team was like 'win it for the seniors' and I walked off the field after the game was over, saying 'that my first high school win'.
“So far this season we have had a decent start and we have come close to getting a win, but not yet. We are 0-5. We do have five matches left so we do have plenty of opportunities left to maybe get a win. It would be nice to get one. I'm hopeful.”
