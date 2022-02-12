ROXBURY – Back in the spring, Celia Kulis, then a junior, basically came out of nowhere and broke the school record and captured the Middlesex League Championship title in the 100-meter hurdles. During the team's final regular season meet she finished at 17.00 seconds, only to see her make a gigantic improvement down to 15.83 to take the league title. She went on to finish fourth at the sectionals and then competed at the state pentathlon.
Now about eight months later, Kulis, the reigning Town Crier Female Athlete of the Year who will be off to run at D1 Holy Cross in the fall, decided it was time to dramatically improve her time.
She entered the Middlesex League's Indoor Championship as the No. 1 seed in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.0. During the preliminary round, she dropped the time of 8.80 to easily take first in her heat. About a half-hour later, in the finals, she dropped it once again, this time to an incredible 8.61 seconds, once again breaking her own school record, which before her was 9.23 back in 2009.
That 8.61 second time easily gave her the league title – and with new rules this year, it automatically qualifies her for the All-State Meet, regardless how she does in next week's Division 4 Eastern Mass Championships.
“I don't know where that (8.61 time) came from,” she said. “I really thought (my time) would be slower because I was so tired after the (preliminary heat race), but this feels so good because everything I have wanted for this season, has all clicked in. I just wanted to have a sub nine (second) time so bad.”
Right before the start of the finals, meet officials were trying to hold off the gun, thinking that the timing from the scoreboard was not set correctly. The official with the gun never heard the other officials and the gun and the race went off. After it was over, there was a brief pause of confusion not knowing if the time was actually set. It was and that's when Kulis saw her 8.61 time, and of course was extremely elated.
“I knew that I run an 8.8 (in the preliminary race) and then (after the finals ended) we had no idea if they had even collected the times,” she said. “I felt like I had run faster than I did the first time, and I was hoping I did. It was just great once I saw my time appear on the board. I was just in shock really.”
Through both of her races, preliminary and finals, Kulis just really makes it look so easy, so effortless. She is so smooth with her timing, her jumps, her plant leg, her finish – it may look easy but certainly not to her.
“Not at all. It is exhausting. I work so much on my form and technique and I just keep saying to myself 'just push through it, just push through it'. That's what makes me go faster,” she said.
Since she started her track career a little later than most others, Kulis has been working on her form and technique pretty extensively.
“I definitely focus more on knee drive, the full stride going through all of the hurdles and definitely leaning. (By leaning) it snaps your trail leg down really quickly so it gets your farther and quicker inbetween (each hurdle),” she said.
That performance was just the start of an all-around terrific day. Kulis later added a second place finish in the high jump, clearing 5-2, which is just an inch shy of tying the school record set by Stephanie Baima in 2008.
“Celia went from 9.0 to 8.61 in the hurdles. That's just a huge, huge jump. She looked great, she ran great, she responded to the pressure of the Burlington girl coming up on her. She has just worked so hard to get where she is now.
“Then she came back and took second by clearing 5-2 in the high jump. She did that on her third attempt and that sealed up her second place finish. Then her second attempt at 5-4 was really close. It's just we really haven't jumped heights that high (but with more practice, she'll get there),” said interim head coach Joe Patrone.
