BELMONT — Coming into this winter season, it was expected that the inexperience of the Wilmington High School boys basketball team wasn’t going to make it easy on them. A first year interim head coach paired with many first year varsity players is not a recipe for immediate success, which has proven itself accurate at this point in the season.
Now at 0-13 with losses to Melrose and Belmont this week, the team is simply trying to get over the hump of being able to win a game in the fourth quarter.
On Friday night, the Wildcats fell to Melrose by a score of 45-42, and the way it went down wasn’t too unfamiliar with head coach Jon Amico.
“It was a similar game to some of our other losses,” admitted Amico. “We had a couple leads in the fourth quarter. It was a back and forth game.”
The team has had numerous games where they were unable to successfully close out the final minutes, which has cost them some wins this season.
“The inexperience definitely plays a big factor,” Amico said of the late game troubles. “These games, we know we can play with these teams. If we lose by two or three points but we go down swinging, I can’t be mad about that.”
Tiago Gomez led the way for Wilmington on Friday with a team high 15 points.
Unfortunately, the Wildcats took a step in the wrong direction coming off the loss. On Tuesday, Belmont was able to cruise to a 16 point victory in a game where Wilmington just wasn’t ready to play.
“A lot of turnovers again,” said Amico following the loss. “It felt like we took a step backwards today.”
Along with the turnovers, Amico didn’t exactly feel the effort was there for the full 32 minutes.
“We came out so flat,” said Amico. “A couple kids played hard, but we were flat throughout the entire game.”
Specifically, Noah Spencer had a breakout performance, scoring 18 and rebounding 12.
“(Noah) Spencer played awesome,” said Amico. “He had eighteen points and twelve boards. He’s a big, physical, tough kid. He’s got some great post moves and has a good eye for the ball on rebounds. For his size, he uses his body very well.”
Given the effort from Spencer and his teammates, the size and depth of the Belmont squad was no match for Wilmington.
“They had some really good size and some good kids down low,” said Amico. “They were deep, too. They played probably ten guys.”
As the season winds down, Amico is still holding on to some specific goals he wants the team to reach.
“Obviously we’d like to get a couple wins,” said Amico. “But I’d really just like the effort to continue. If we start giving up and not caring, then it’s going to be a tough last couple weeks here.”
The Wildcats face off with Burlington and Wakefield in this week of action.
