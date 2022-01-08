WILMINGTON – Jenna Danieli remembers it so vividly.
“I remember my freshman year, the last day of school and I sat there at a school meeting because they brought up the topic of starting a gymnastics team. I remember sitting through it and it didn't seem like they were interested in getting the program going. It was so heartbreaking,” she said.
Less than three years later, her heart is back together. It was back in August when the Wilmington School Committee officially approved Athletic Director Mia Muzio's two-year proposal of a Wilmington/Bedford Co-Op/Co-Ed Gymnastics program. And for Danieli, having one year of it is certainly better than none, and better than a broken heart.
“It's exciting. I have a lot of friends who do high school gymnastics for other teams like Burlington and others, so I've always been interested in being on a high school team,” she said. “We tried a couple of years ago to get it going, my freshman year and then again my sophomore year but we couldn't get it all together. It was tough (at that time) because I was really interested in joining a team, and finally this year it happened. It's very exciting and I'm excited to see how the season goes for my teammates. We have Bedford girls with us and I didn't know a whole lot about each of them at first but now I do, so it's going to be exciting to see how we all come together and compete.”
The actual competition begins Friday when W/B travels to take on Wakefield. Head coach Kristen Hannon has known Danieli for several years now having coached her at the Junior Olympics program, and before that Danieli was part of the Excel program.
“I have known Jenna since I first started at Gym Street. She has been on the JO program with me shortly after she switched over from the Excel program, which I coach also, so I'm also currently one of her coached at Gym Street now. It's great to have her on the high school team as a senior and as a leader. She also teaches classes here at Gym Street so it's great to have the younger kids see her train as well as have her in a recreational class as their teacher and role model,” said Hannon.
Danieli's strengths are the floor exercise and balance beam, but she can certainly handle her own in the vault. She's working her way up to the bars, but will most likely compete in the three events.
“She could technically compete in the All-Around if she wanted to, but mostly we will keep her on the floor exercise, beam and vault, and she's working to get her skills on bars so she can compete at the high school level,” said Hannon.
Danieli started gymnastics when she was three years old, participating in recreational classes until she was seven. At age eight, she started to compete against other individuals and as part of teams. She was part of the Excel Bronze program for two years and then the Silver team for one, before switching to the JO program, reaching Level-6. She decided to go back to Excel, cutting back her time so she could improve her grades and see her friends more. Back with Excel she did a year of Gold and is now in her third year of Platinum.
She's thrilled to get this season going and also excited to have Hannon in her corner once again.
“Kristen is a great coach,” said Danieli. “She's great with spotting and she's great with the whole thing. Gymnastics is such a mental sport so she helps calming us down or when we have a mental block during an event and she's just great all-around. She has coached me since I believe in seventh grade and she left and then came back, so not too long but long enough where I feel comfortable with her. She's just a great coach.”
Danieli — whose older brother Jake was featured in the Town Crier back in September of 2019 as a member of the WHS cross-country team and is now in San Diego as part of the Marines — is extremely ambitious outside of athletics. She has already been accepted to four colleges/universities and is waiting to hear from three others including University of Rhode Island, UConn and Northeastern. She said that she wants to major in Health Science or Public Health, with the goal of becoming a Physician's Assistant. She was asked where she got her drive and ambition from.
“My mom – she is very ambitious,” said Jenna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.