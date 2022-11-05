WILMINGTON — Earlier this year, Wilmington senior Carina O’Donnell claimed 4th-place honors in the fifth annual High School Art Contest, which was sponsored by the Reading Municipal Light Department.
The theme of the event was Versatility and students from Reading, North Reading, Lynnfield, and Wilmington were invited to submit their artwork based on that concept. Described in the RMLD press release for this popular contest, “Versatility was required to handle the pandemic, the increased push toward decarbonization, and the need to keep things moving forward by finding new solutions to everyday challenges.”
One of the challenges that O’Donnell recently faced, as a co-captain of the Wilmington field hockey team, was finding the means to lead the Wildcats back to the post-season. The calculations are complicated but it seems that an important win down the stretch propelled Wilmington into the tournament for the second straight year.
Facing Melrose on October 20th, both O’Donnell and her co-captain Ava DeProfio contributed in a must-win situation.
“Both Ava and I scored our first goals of the year in that game,” said O’Donnell. “My goal was off a penalty corner. Ava passed it to me at the top of the circle and I swept it in. It went through the defense and hit the back of the net. Ava’s later goal was the game-winner.”
Scoring first for the 5-12-1 Wildcats was Caitlyn George, followed by O’Donnell, with DeProfio capping the 3-2 win and eventually, earning the program a No. 30-seed of 32 Division 3 entrants.
“We lost to Burlington in our last game but had played Melrose right before that and won,” she said. “The Melrose game is what probably helped us get into the playoffs.”
At the request of Coach Leanne Ebert, O’Donnell transitioned this season from forward to midfielder and the move paid dividends for both the player and her team. The change wasn’t a problem for this versatile athlete who had “played all over the field” over the years.
A field hockey midfielder is described as a “multi-tasker” and is required to manage the field, from end-to-end, covering both offense and defense. A high level of endurance is required of these athletes, for the running alone.
“It’s similar to soccer and we’re running up and down the field for the whole game,” explained O’Donnell. “Mostly, we’re trying to feed the ball up to the forwards for them to take shots but we get to take a lot of free hits.”
“Carina may not be the biggest, fastest, and strongest against her opponents,” said Ebert. “But she certainly lets them know that she is there. She can give them the business and kind of get in their way and disrupt their play. She is a midfielder who never asks for a substitute and never slows down.”
“I love my coach,” said O’Donnell. “She is always motivating my teammates and I. No matter what the score is, she cheers us on and pushes us to do our best. I’ve learned a lot from her, not just field hockey, but also life skills including being organized, showing up early, and always being prepared.”
Along with field hockey and her artwork, which she says will include another entry in next spring’s RMLD contest; the 18-year-old O’Donnell is also a member of the Wilmington lacrosse team but admits she has a preference.
“I do prefer field hockey,” she said. “The high point of my four years at Wilmington was just being with my teammates, enjoying team dinners, and organizing pre-season and summer activities. I’ve been with many of these girls since Middle School and we’ve had some great times.”
At the tail end of last season, O’Donnell and DeProfio were elected co-captains of the 2022 Wildcats by their peers. O’Donnell was honored by the selection. She and Ava are young women who take the role very seriously.
“We understand the importance of providing leadership and being role models for the younger girls,” said O’Donnell, who added ten shots-on-net to her resume this season. “As a team, we took part in a summer league in Reading and attended an overnight camp at Bentley College. As far as this season, with only five wins, I don’t think that accurately reflects on us. We had a number of close games. We always tried our best. And we also had a lot of fun which is what’s most important.”
O’Donnell, whose supporting cast includes her father Thomas, mother Lisa, and older brother Kevin, is currently in the midst of early-action with a number of schools, including UNH and URI. The lifelong Wilmington resident talks about seeking a career in business management or marketing. But first, there is the matter of wrapping up her senior year and before that, leading her team into the post-season.
Last year, the Wilmington Wildcats entered the MIAA Division 3 Field Hockey tournament as the No. 19-seed. They were eliminated in the opening round by No. 14 Bishop Stang, 2-1. Understandably, O’Donnell hopes to improve on that finish.
“My whole team and I are really excited about the playoffs,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity and we plan to work hard and go as far as we can. When we heard the news, we were excited because initially, we didn’t think we were going to make it. We are grateful to have this chance to continue our season.”
On Tuesday, it was announced that Wilmington will host East Bridgewater in a preliminary round of the Division 3 State Tournament.
O’Donnell is excited about the chance to compete in the playoffs, but she wanted to save the last word for her teammate, co-captain, and best friend, Ava DeProfio.
“I have to give a shout out to Ava,” she said. “She has really helped me this season. We’ve been best friends since forever. She makes me a better team captain and I hope I’ve done the same for her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.