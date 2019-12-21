ROXBURY – The Wilmington High School boys and girls track-and-field teams were slated to open their dual meet seasons on Tuesday against Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Burlington, but the snowstorm and cancellation of school pushed the meet back two days to this Thursday.
While the athletes have to wait for that meet, the two teams did get in a tune-up meet, participating in Saturday's Mass State Coaches Association's Festival Small School team meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Both teams had a large number of participants but only three members of the boys team and then nine individuals and two relay teams on the girls side placed in the top ten of their respective event.
Starting with the boys, Sam Juergens was the team's top performer as he was fifth in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.96. He was also 20th in the long jump with a mark of 16-10.50.
Jeandre Abel placed seventh in the 55-meter dash at 6.97 and in addition, he was 21st in the long jump at 16-04. Finally, Nathan Curdo was ninth in the shot put throwing 36-05.75.
Many other athletes competed in the meet including five others who did multiple events. Isaac Avila was one of the five as he was 14th in the high jump (5-2) and 18th in the 55-meter dash (7.29), Joe DeMoura finished in a tie for 12th in the high jump clearing 5-4 and then finished 12th by himself in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.55.
The other three athletes include Andy Lee, who was 26th in the 300 (42.74) and 34th in the long jump (14-10.00), James Valente, who was 27th in the 300 (43.10) and 33rd in the long jump (15-02.00) and Brian Curdo, who was 40th in the long jump (11-04.00) and 56th in the 300 (50.63).
There was a long list of individuals who just did one event. In the 55-meter dash, Matt Chisholm was 21st (7.30), Richard Stuart was 33rd (7.47), Jonathan Magliozzi was 53rd (7.74), Nick DiNatale was 79th (8.31) and Luka Smilijic was 80th (8.31).
In the 300, Noah Carriere was 45th at 47.25 and David Souto was 50th at 48.86.
In the 600, it was Evan Shackleford, who was 30th at 1:46.04, followed by Joe Hartzell, who was 36th at 1:48.31, Nick Atwater, who was 38th at 1:50.87, Akash Chatterji, who was 43rd at 1:59.11 and then Jayden DeFrancesco, who was 46th at 2:06.03.
In the mile, Dan Mazienza was 21st at 5:12.50 and Christian Niceforo was 59th at 6:05.56. Then in the hurdles, Nehemiah Camara was 13th and Chris Wong was 15th with times of 9.65 and 9;71, respectively.
In the field events, Brandon Moy and John Ware tied for 31st place in the long jump with the same mark of 15-06.50 and then Colton Sullivan was 38th at 11-06.25.
Finally in the shot put, Eric Lingerfelter was 32nd at 30-05.25, David Ings was 42nd at 27-07.50, Dan Ings was 43rd at 26-08.75, Jack Melanson was 47th at 25-06.25, Lucas Gorham was 48th at 25-03.00 and Liam Lydon was 60th at 20-06.50.
Turning to the girls team, they had a number of outstanding performances. In the 55-meter dash, Amanda Broussard was fourth at 7.90 and was followed by Madison Bulas, who was ninth at 8.10 seconds and Ashlyn Buckley, who was 10th at 8.16. Buckley was also 27th in the shot put throwing 23-06.50.
In the high jump, Hannah LaVita was second clearing five feet and Juliana Patrone was tied for fifth as she cleared 4-6. She was also 36th in the 300 at 50.92 seconds. Anja Jensen was tied for seventh in the high jump clearing 4-6.
In the shot put, teammates Shannon Murphy and Amber Flynn tied for sixth with the exact same mark of 28-09.50. Then Shea Cushing had an outstanding race finishing ninth in the two-mile at 13:42.96.
Finally for top ten finishes included the three relay teams. The 4x400 team of Broussard, Mulas, Mallory Brown and Quinn Proulx finished fourth at 4:42.97.
The 4x800 team of Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo, Katherine McLaughlin, Amber Flynn and Maggie Bourgeois were fifth at 11:37.28 and finally the 4x200 team of Kayla Flynn, Ashlyn Buckley, Aaliyah Abel and Nokomis Bramantechoen was seventh at 2:01.43.
Proulx was also 40th in the 300 at 51.61, Brown was 24th in the 600 at 2:05.84 and Kayla Flynn was 41st in the 55-meter hurdles at 11.81. Miriam Nelson was 13th in the shot put throwing 27 feet and 32nd in the 55-meter hurdles at 11.18 and then Kaitlyn Doherty was 16th in the hurdles at 11.82 and 20th in the long jump at 13-08.50. McLaughlin and Bourgeois were 19th and 31st in the long jump at 13-09 and 12-09.50 as well as running in the 4x800.
A large handful of other athletes also competed in a single event. In the 300, Angelina Zaykouskaya was 28th at 49.54 and Kari Wells was 43rd at 51.81.
In the 600, Kaitlyn Finegan was 41st at 2:26.15. In the 1,000, Carissa Rubin was 26th at 3:45.18 and then in the mile, it was Gianna Misuraca 16th at 6:11.47, Olivia Erler 23rd at 6:18.47, Talina Khalil 32nd at 6:44.80 and Gianna Spada 40th at 7:11.16.
In the hurdles, Joanne Arulraj was 37th at 11.37 seconds and was followed by Emily McHugh and Emily Fothergill, who tied for 49th at 12.48 seconds.
Finally, Lilly Rubin was 44th in the shot put throwing 19-04.50.
