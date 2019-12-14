WILMINGTON — As third-year coach John LaPiana ran them through their paces at a recent practice, it became obvious that the assemblage of athletes that make up the Wilmington girl’s hockey team face a number of stumbling blocks if they hold out hope for a trip to the post-season in 2020.
As the new season gets underway, it is understood that the team is youthful, featuring a half-dozen underclassmen on a 15-member squad. The learning curve at the outset will challenge both the coaching staff and the team leadership. But the other hand, youth represents the potential for untested talent to step-up and contribute.
Senior co-captain Payton Fuller agrees with this philosophy.
“Our current seniors will fill the leadership role and I think the eighth-graders will do great things this season,” said the right-winger of new arrivals Ashley Mercier and Paige Fuller. “Last year, we were a young team with a few eighth-graders and we nearly made the playoffs.”
Payton Fuller was referring to the 17-points earned by the Wildcats during the 2018-19 campaign. Entry to the MIAA tournament, in most instances, requires a minimum of 20. Last season’s mark was one better than the 16-points accumulated by the program five years before.
“We play in a really tough division,” said Coach John LaPiana, who has been with the Wildcats for four years, three as the head coach. “We have to scrape and claw for every single point. But we were very close last year. As a matter of fact, we were just three goals away. We had multiple ties and those ties essentially kept us out of the playoffs.”
Historically, the Wilmington girl’s hockey program has been held out of the post-season for a decade, tracing back to the last year the team skated with North Reading as part of cooperation between the two schools. The Wildcats finished last season with an overall mark of 6-10-5 and while the effort was disappointing for departing senior players, the effort provided a stepping stone for future prospects left in their wake.
The current crop of skaters seems determined to build on last year’s success.
“Our goal this year is to make the playoffs,” said highly-confident senior goaltender and Co-captain Melanie Hayden, who finished last season with an exemplary 1.90 GAA (goals-against-average). “I think we can do that. We’ve been improving each year and while we only have four defensemen in front of me, they’re very sharp and I’m confident in them.”
One of those blue-liners patrolling in front of Hayden is senior Co-captain Bridget O’Shea who, along with her teammates, agrees the strength of the Wildcats lies in the defense.
“We have only two defensive pairings but we’re counting on the forwards coming back to add to the defensive effort,” she said. “Last year, we lost a number of one-goal games and we expect games to be close. We know the defense has to consistently strong on the ice.”
Coach LaPiana agrees with O’Shea but when asked if the team’s hopes are pinned to just defense, he puts a different spin on it.
“We are known for our hard work in the defensive zone and we do try to limit opportunities to the net,” said the coach. “But to say we’re defensive-minded, I think that’s selling the team a little short. We have struggled somewhat in the offensive zone and at times, we had difficulty moving the puck. But I don’t believe that’s because of a mindset but rather, the ongoing effort to accentuate strengths and eliminate weaknesses.”
NHL legend Wayne Gretzsky once said, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” In order to achieve their goal of reaching the playoffs, it’s obvious this Wildcats group must manufacture more offense and turn around the chronic one-goal defeats of last season. Several of the captains agree that team cohesiveness will make a substantial difference in that respect.
“Our team has worked very well together over the years,” said senior Co-captain and left-winger Gina Bertolami. “We’re very close with our linemates and I expect we’ll get better as the year goes along.”
“We’re a very close team,” echoed Payton Fuller. “I think good communication will play an important role.”
The 2019-20 Wilmington Wildcats roster is currently made up of eighth-graders Ashley Mercier, Paige Fuller, freshmen Gabby Daniels, and Katelin Halley, sophomores Kiley Flynn and Sofia Brunetto, juniors Toni Brunetto, Maria Hernandez, Ida Bishop, Zoe DeRose, and Amanda Mercier, along with senior Co-captains Payton Fuller, Gina Bertolami , Bridget O’Shea, and Melanie Hayden.
“I think the girls are very confident in their abilities and we hope to put them in the best position to compete,” said LaPiana, who will host Belmont in the season-opener at Ristuccia Arena on Saturday at noon. “I’d like to think if everyone puts their best foot forward, plays disciplined hockey, and embraces what we’re trying to teach, this will be a fun and competitive year and we’ll pick up our share of points.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.