FALMOUTH — Hockey legend Gordie Howe once said, “You find that you have peace of mind and can enjoy yourself, get more sleep, and rest when you know that it was a hundred percent effort that you gave – win or lose.”
After the rigors of some 20 games played over the last several months, countless practices to prepare for those games, and most recently, an eighty-eight mile one-way bus trip to Cape Cod to take part in the program’s first tournament in more than a decade, the members of the Wilmington girl’s hockey team can hold their heads high with the knowledge that they did, indeed, give one hundred percent.
The Wildcats saw their season come to an abrupt end as a No. 12-seed Falmouth squad dealt them a 3-1 sendoff in the MIAA Division 2 preliminary round, but like other games in the recent past, the girls played their hearts out to the bitter end.
“I really think they are pleased with their achievement,” said Wilmington coach John Lapiana, who wrapped up the 2019-20 season with a 6-11-2 record. “In reaching the playoffs, they accomplished something that hasn’t happened since the program split with North Reading ten years ago.”
Lapiana didn’t deny that the Wildcats have struggled for some time, including this year which saw more losses than wins. He recalled that the girls often felt “beat up” and described themselves as the “doormat” of the league. Some might say that the failures of the past contributed to weak player turnout as the season got underway.
Lapiana had only 15 players, 14 skaters and a goaltender, to work with. But despite the lack of numbers, this hardy group pushed through the fatigue and as Lapiana described it, “they got to play in a game that nobody on this team has played before.”
“This was their reward for coming to all those practices and grinding it out,” Lapiana said. “They did the job, day after day, and tolerated me for ninety days. Their much-deserved reward was a trip to the tournament and a league co-championship.”
Lapiana was referring to the Wildcats claiming a share of the Middlesex Freedom League title, finishing in a deadlock with Wakefield. As he explained it, the rival clubs would be considered co-champions of the league.
“At the end of the day, both teams had fourteen points at the finish,” the coach said. “There are no tie-breakers to resolve such a situation. But regardless, even if we had trailed in second place, we would have been granted a playoff berth because the MIAA invites the top-two teams.”
While No. 21 Wilmington made the long journey to Falmouth last Wednesday night, No. 19 Wakefield came up short in their preliminary round, edged by Norwood, 2-1, in a double-overtime affair.
Wilmington, meanwhile, was skating with authority in their contest against the Falmouth Clippers, entirely dominating their host at the outset. Junior forward Ida Bishop, who led the Wildcats in scoring during the regular season, put her team in front midway through the first period. Bishop collected a feed in the neutral zone, lugged the puck toward the slot, sidestepped the lone defenseman, and buried a go-ahead goal. Unfortunately, according to Lapiana, his team slipped-up soon after the first intermission.
“During the second period, we suffered a five-minute lapse and that’s when Falmouth scored all their goals,” the coach recalled. “Their first was on a freak hop in the first minute of play and the second one came only minutes later when we allowed a skater to curl off the wall and line up for a shot. She beat Melanie (Hayden) top shelf.”
Wilmington pulled out all the stops in the final frame, including the standard strategy in these instances.
“I traded Melanie for an extra attacker with 1:29 left,” Lapiana said. “We applied a lot of pressure and had a few good flurries of activity in front of the goal mouth but couldn’t put anything home. It was a dogfight and I’m sure Falmouth was relieved when the game ended.”
During that final shift, Lapiana deployed all three of his seniors – Payton Fuller, Gina Bertolami, and Bridget O’Shea. It was important to him, he explained, that they finish the season and their high school careers on the ice. Senior goaltender Melanie Hayden, of course, remained on the bench as the Wildcats sought to rally back from a two-goal deficit.
Speaking of Hayden, who was the foremost reason behind the Wildcat’s success this year, Lapiana was asked if he had any goaltending prospects in the pipeline.
“There is an eighth-grader considering coming to Wilmington High School,” he shared. “But she also has Shawsheen on her radar, so we’ll have to see. We won’t know for sure for a few months.”
As far as the nucleus of the Wildcats, Lapiana reports that the team should return next season in very good shape. Most of the goal-scoring came from juniors including Bishop and Zoe DeRose. He’ll also have at his disposal a pair of talented freshman in Katelin Hally and Gabriella Daniels who now have a year’s experience to work with. The coach also anticipates contributions from Ashley and Amanda Mercier, Sofia and Antonia Brunetto, Maria Hernandez, Paige Fuller, and Kiley Flynn.
“We’re hoping, with this core of returning players, that we won’t have to start at ground zero with the thought process and discipline,” Lapiana said. “They’re great kids but they’re also teenagers and have that occasional lapse, which cost us in the Falmouth game. But they work hard and try to do everything we ask of them. We’re looking forward to next season.”
