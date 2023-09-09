WILMINGTON — After a 2-9 season in 2022, one might say it’s time to go back to the drawing board and start rebuilding a program.
The Wilmington High School football team would strongly disagree.
With a senior class of 23 players and a promising group of rising talent, the ’Cats don’t plan on wasting any time returning to the top of the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division.
“We got a lot of kids back, we didn’t graduate a whole lot,” said Wildcat coach Craig Turner, who is entering his eighth season at the helm. “We have a bunch of kids that played football for the first time last year, but were good athletes and it took them a while to figure it out. Now a year removed from that, (there’s) a lot more experience and they know what to expect.”
Last season, Wilmington’s inexperience led to some significant early-season woes.
After dropping their first eight contests of the season, the ’Cats were able to string together a pair of consolation-round wins before ultimately falling to Tewksbury in the annual Thanksgiving Day game.
Flash forward to this summer, Turner and his group have turned the page on last season and are optimistic about what his team can do on Friday nights this fall. With a year of experience under their belt, all eyes are on what Turner considers might be his best skill group to date.
“The strength of our team is really in our skill guys, our athletic kids and how many different ways they can give us the opportunity to attack a different defense or shut down an offense,” said the coach. “We’ve got great skill-position guys, they’re big, they’re athletic, and they’re tough.”
Senior wide receiver Christian Febbo will headline Turner’s stacked group — and will also be a product of his gained experience.
“He’s a borderline scholarship-level player, he just never played football until last year so nobody really knows about him. He’s a soccer kid and spent the first seven or eight weeks trying to figure it out. He didn’t know the difference between a corner kick and cover two,” Turner said with a laugh. “He had no idea. It took him a while to understand and grasp what we were doing, and now he does. A lot of people will see how dangerous a weapon he is.”
If Wilmington can design an offense to spread the wealth among its loaded offensive core, the Wildcats are bound to make a splash this season.
“Now it’s about getting enough good pass protection or getting enough run blocking or getting enough pass rush to let those guys shine,” said Turner. “That’s what we’ve been focusing on, is finding different ways to get those kids the ball and get them involved.
We got a lot of mouths to feed offensively. It’s a fun problem to have.”
While the ’Cats are tending to that problem, another one is being solved. After being without senior running back/linebacker Dempsey Murphy and senior quarterback Michael Lawler throughout the start of preseason, Turner is optimistic to have both players back in a timely manner.
“This is as close to healthy as we’ve been through camp,” he admitted. “We were pretty much without two of our three captains the entire preseason. Now we’re down to two out of the three playing as opposed to not playing, so we’re getting there.”
The ’Cats open up their season at home on Friday night against Arlington Catholic at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.