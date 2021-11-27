WORCESTER – The Wilmington High School Cheerleading team put forth the best performance in program history, in terms of scores, and finished in second place in a loaded field of the Division 3 State Championship Meet held Sunday at Worcester State University.
Out of 100, the Wildcats scored 91.7 points, which is a significantly higher score than they received in their last two competitions, including winning the Middlesex League Meet with the highest score of any team, and then finishing second at the Regionals.
Still that highest score was slightly behind Dracut, who won the title.
“It was a heartbreaker for us. With a nearly perfect performance and all skills executed we fell short of Dracut by 2.6 points. We did have the highest score in program history at the State Championship scoring 91.7 out of 100. Division 3 is loaded with talent. The top teams in the division beat out almost every other division including large schools,” said head coach Christina Zuccaro.
Wilmington was second to Dracut, but beat out Tewksbury for the second straight week, as they finished third. The Wildcats' crushed their performance.
“The girls were amazing to watch. Tiffanie Smith is our key tumbler highlighted in almost every section of the routine. Her elite skill and ability far surpass any competitor yesterday. She is amazing to watch,” said Zuccaro. “Our other tumblers Rachel Nally, Janelle Penney, Allie Fogg, and Julia Campbell were on fire. Tori Ciampa and Emersyn Foresyth are our flyers who worked extremely hard all season to execute yesterdays performance Both Ciampa and Foresyth have worked on their tumbling for the last three years having some stumbles along the way but this season they have been huge support in tumbling and overcome obstacles they’ve had.
“Bella Iascone is a freshman who was a phenomenal addition this year, training as a base and has been a super coachable kid. Maddie Murray and Sarah Gillespie competed as front bases assisting in all of our stunts, they’ve both worked very hard to be out there. Emma Erickson, Kayleigh Cunningham and Mary Almas were alternates this year working on skills every practice. All three started cheering in high school and are making gains every day. Grace Ryan, Kelci MacKenzie and Reaghan Brady are talented athletes but were injured for most of the season.”
Wilmington will concluded its Fall season supporting the football players in the annual Thanksgiving Day game.
“The winter season is right around the corner starting on December 6th and there we start our journey for winter competition. We are hoping to keep everyone healthy, improve on our scores and stay at the top,” said Zuccaro.
