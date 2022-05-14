WILMINGTON – While the end result looked more like a football score – which has happened a few times this season – the good news for the Wilmington High School Softball team is that they came away with a win, and did so by scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth, after trailing early, by as many as six runs.
On a very cold and windy Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats did come from behind to beat Watertown, 19-10, in a Middlesex League Freedom Division contest played at Aprile Field.
Wilmington had a 3-1 lead after the first inning but then in the third, Watertown scored eight runs on four hits, four walks, two errors and two wild pitches to take a 9-3 lead. The Wildcats did get one back in the home half, only to see Watertown score another unearned run in the top of the fourth. That set the table for Wilmington's 12-run bottom of the fourth, which included sending 15 batters to the plate, who banged out six hits including a three-run home run by Bella Kieran, as well as taking advantage of three walks, two errors, two wild pitches and a passed ball.
“If our pitches can throw strikes and the defense makes the plays that they should, we should be in every game because of our offense,” said head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini.
Besides the three-run round-tripper, Abby LaClair belted a three-run triple, Sophia Scalfani delivered a two-run single, Abby Nolan had a RBI single, while Eva Boudreau had a RBI fielder's choice and Maddie Kelsey walked with the bases loaded.
Wilmington added two runs in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run double by Nolan, before Cassie Tibbetts stroked a RBI double to score Scalfani with the final Wildcats' run coming in the bottom of the sixth.
Offensively, every spot in the order except one had at least one hit. Nolan was one of the heroes as she was 3-for-4 including her double, while she knocked in three runs and scored twice.
“We made some switches to our line-up and put Abby out in left field and she was a little apprehensive at first, but she's really coming along nicely,” said Cabral-Pini of the sophomore. “In the beginning of the season, we were flexing her, so she wasn't hitting and today she had three hits as our number nine hitter, so that was huge. She's done a nice job for us.”
Tibbetts was the other player with three hits, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, 2 RBI and a walk. The team's first three hitters, LaClair, Kieran and Scalfani, combined to go 5-for-13 with a double, triple, home run, 6 RBI, while scoring 9 runs, adding two walks and stealing four bases.
Boudreau, Kelsey and Lily MacKenzie combined to go 5-for-14 with 6 RBI, 6 runs scored, a walk and a stolen base.
On the mound, Wilmington went through three pitchers. Tessa Cappione came in with two outs in the top of the third. She got out of the jam with a fly ball and went on to give up one unearned run on 4.1 innings, giving up just two hits, without issuing a walk.
“That was a tough situation for her to be put into it, but she went in there and just threw strikes. It was all about location, location and location,” said Cabral-Pini.
On Monday night, Wilmington was defeated by Lowell Catholic, 8-7 in a non-league game. The 'Cats were up 5-1 after the first inning and lead 7-3 after five before the Gryphons pulled off a big comeback scoring five runs, mostly on defensive errors to pull out the win.
Wilmington had runners at first and second with one out in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn't advance the runners any further.
Cappione went the distance on the mound and gave up just two walks and pitched really well. Offensively, LaClair led the way going 3-for-5 with a single and a double.
Last Thursday, Wilmington was defeated by Wakefield, 5-1, after losing to them 12-0 in the first game.
The 1-2 week puts Wilmington at 5-8 overall and 5-6 in league competition.
On Tuesday night, the 'Cats faced Stoneham for the second time with results not known as of presstime.
