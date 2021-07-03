WILMINGTON — Heading into this season, Wilmington High School JV Softball coach Billy Norman had no idea what to expect for the season, and how could he? Last year's season didn't happen because of COVID-19, so he honestly had no idea the numbers, the players or what have you when tryouts began in April.
"After the first week of tryouts, the JV team consisted of five 7th graders, two 8th graders and five freshmen," he said, noting that the 'Cats finished the season with a terrific 14-4 mark. "It’s crazy to think that the last time JV played softball was in 2019 and five of these girls were in the fifth grade. By the end of the season, the team was such a cohesive one that you wouldn’t be able to tell they went to two different schools.”
Knowing that his team was comprised of seven middle school players, Norman wasn't really at ease when the schedule began.
“Every year I am always nervous during the first week of practices leading up to our first game. The reason being is I’m always protective of them as we typically have a majority of middle school girls which means we are usually the youngest JV team in the league. And I want them to have positive experience as well as work hard and progress. And this season was no exception,” he said.
Those butterflies quickly went away in the team's first game of the season.
“I admit, that was definitely one of the most satisfying wins I’ve had at the high school. I remember every single girl either made a play in the field or had a hit. And being so young I just get nervous for them but after the first game I knew it was going to be a great season.”
On the mound, Norman said that seventh grader Sofia Tentindo took the bull by the horns and not only pitched, and pitched well, but she took on every inning of all 18 games.
“Sofia was never overwhelmed for pitching for high school and catcher Summer Sands caught every inning which wasn’t easy at the beginning of the year with the mask rule,” he said.
Going through the rest of the roster, Norman said that, “Ali McElligott played third base and was a key contributor at the plate. Erin McCarthy played and shortstop and locked down the left side of the infield with Ali and batted at the top all year as the teams catalyst. Abby Nolan played a great left field and her bat picked up later in the year.
“Angelina Williams came on late but had some amazing pop in her bat. Eva Boudreau played mostly first base and did great adjusting to a new position. Grace Walsh also played a new position at second base and made some huge plays.
Leah Langone was a handful of girls who played multiple positions well in first base and outfield. Zamaris Diaz had never played softball before but the team was always encouraging her and she was a team favorite and probably the fastest girl on the team which helped us out in some key spots.
“Also, Molly Walsh played mostly centerfield and her bat also came around later in the year. And Sara Kulis played second base and had a part in a big double play in the first game of the year.”
Looking back at the 18-game season, Norman said with everything the kids had to go through, competing, having fun and being able to coach a fun group of girls, made all worthwhile, despite so many obstacles.
“Obviously this was a crazy year. The team finished 4-4 but this year was really about more than the record. It was about adjusting. The girls had to wear masks to start the year while practicing and during games. This is the first time we didn’t take a team bus so parents were responsible for getting their daughters to and from the game. Practices were limited and we started a month behind schedule so we tried to get in a lot of softball in such a short window. This is my seventh year at the high school and this team was a true team.
“The most satisfying thing to see as a coach is the girls hard work in practice pay off during games. And I believe it showed this year especially in the team defense. I loved watching them make play after play on defense. To think this was such a young team and they did extremely well I see nothing but great things for the program for years to come.”
GIRLS JV LACROSSE
The Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse program has been a work in progress for a few years now, as the Wildcats have struggled to find the win column as often as they would like at the varsity level, although this past season certainly marked a step in the right direction for the varsity team as they doubled their win total from two years ago, winning four games.
At the junior varsity level, the wins were not as plentiful, as the Wildcats struggled to an 0-13 record, but the won-loss record does not indicate just how much the Wildcats improved throughout the season as they prepare to help the program continue to grow at the varsity level.
“Our record does not reflect the hard work that the team put in throughout the season. Even after negative outcomes the team came to practice and the following games happy to be there and ready to improve,” first year coach Katherine McKenna said while looking back on her team’s season. “We participated in film sessions as well as ice cream parties to create a strong team bond. Our team consists of all freshmen and sophomores, so this was the first high school lacrosse season they have all had (because of the 2020 COVID closure). That was what made this season special. It was the first time playing lacrosse in over a year in a half. It has been a challenging year for many and it was amazing to have this time for lacrosse after school each day.”
That improvement was on full display for the Wildcats in their final game of the season when they took on a talented Reading squad. Wilmington came up short by a score o 13-6, but the final score hardly mattered to McKenna, considering how well her team played.
“The score was 13-6 but this game was a win in our book. Our passes were connecting and our defensive line did a fantastic job watching space as well as their own mark,” McKenna said. “We had our best crash of the season, our team still talks about it. We left full of energy after competing with a strong program like Reading.”
Several Wildcats showed some great potential to move up to the varsity level in the very near future, including top scorers at attack and midfield such as sophomores Caitlyn George, Carina O'Donnell, Katie Manjourides, Erica Raimo, and Gabby Daniels along with freshmen Gabby Kulevich and Maddie Sainato.
But it wasn’t just offensively where the Wildcats shined, as on defense they were led by freshman Abby Driscoll who had over 130 saves on the season, while freshman Shaylan Bresnahan, along with sophomores Sammy Cronin, Rachel Gonzalez, and Colleen Logan were critical parts of the defensive line.
“All of the team, including Ava MacGilvray and Laci Titterington absorbed all they could from the varsity players who supported us throughout the season,” McKenna said. I also wanted to thank varsity player Shae Fitzgerald for playing every single game with us. Shae provided humor and defensive advice to the JV squad throughout the season.”
JV BASEBALL
At the varsity level, the Wilmington High Baseball team struggled to a 2-10 regular season record, but they closed out their season by showing some of their potential for next year and years to come with an impressive win over Bedford in the first round of the MIAA Sectional Tournament.
That potential will likely get another boost next season with an infusion of talent from the Wildcats JV squad which recently wrapped up a successful 4-4 season where many players gained valuable experience which they hope to put to use at the varsity level
“I think overall we were up and down during the games this year, which was evident with the 4-4 record,” said coach Chris Grecco, who shared coaching duties at the JV level along with Chris Frissore. “With that being said, I do truly believe that each and every player improved during the season, whether that be in their skill or their baseball knowledge. On the JV team we had multiple guys who hadn't played baseball in years and every day they showed up excited to be playing and trying to improve.”
Some of the players who improved the most for the Wildcats and showed some of the most potential for competing for spots at the next level included freshman Lars Ostebo and sophomores Mikey Monteforte, Patrick Stokes and Noah Spencer.
But those players were not alone in their contributions to the Wildcats success.
“There were also many other guys who helped in every way and many players who can help the varsity team in the future. As a first year coach I couldn't have asked for a better team for my first time.”
There were several games this season, both wins and losses, where Grecco felt like the Wildcats played very well, but it was a late season clash with Middlesex League rival Stoneham where he felt his team was at their best.
“That was the game where I felt like we did everything right,” Grecco said. “No errors in the field, Mikey Monteforte was on the bump that game and threw strikes all game and came away with a complete game win. We hit in timely spots and came away with a really solid win.”
In addition to the players mentioned above, other member of the Wildcats JV Baseball team this season included freshmen Ali Aboukel, Braedon Almas, Jake Bourgeois, Michael Dynan, Joseph Galvin, Austin Harper, Nolan Joyce, James Keck and Eric Spinney, sophomores Brett Ebert and Brett Gallucci, and juniors Joseph Cornish and Brian Curdo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.