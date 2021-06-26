WESTON – The last time the Wilmington High School girls' track-and-field team competed at a divisional championship meet was two years ago when the 'Cats finished in the lower half of the team standings, led by two field event athletes, who combined to take a third and a sixth place finish.
This past week, on Friday and Sunday, the Wildcats were back at it, competing in the newly aligned Division 2 North Sectional Meet and the team was outstanding from top to bottom, finishing fourth as a team, while a total of 21 (combined with relays) medals were handed out to Wilmington athletes throughout the entire day.
“Fourth place overall as a team is kind of what I was expecting,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Maybe I was hoping for third place but you would tell this is a state meet and every teams brings their 'A' game and it takes your 'A' game to get up there to the top two, so you give credit to those three teams that beat us.”
Pentucket Regional was the winner with 98.5 points, followed by North Reading (92.5) and Melrose (71). A total of 27 points scored at least one point.
On top of all of the medals, junior Amanda Broussard re-broke her own school record in the 400-meters, the 4x100 relay team broke a school record, junior Kaitlyn Doherty medaled in three events and junior Celia Kulis tied for third in the pentathlon and was second in the 100-meter hurdles.
Doherty had trouble with the heat all afternoon, yet still placed sixth in the 100 meters (13.21), eighth in the triple jump (32-05.00) and was part of that 4x1 team along with Madison Mulas, her sister Alison Doherty and Molly MacDonald as the group came across at 51.57 seconds.
“Kaitlyn medaled in all three events and the heat definitely got to her. She had a great day – the anchor leg of the 4x100 in particular. The hand-offs in that race were spectacular. We really practiced that this whole week so to see all of that come together, get a school record by almost a full second, the girls really åput it all together today and it showed. The fact that they are all back next year, I'm sure they want to hungry next year,” said Schell.
Mulas was also 15th in the 200 at 28.62 seconds, Alison Doherty was also 16th in the 100 at 13.67 and MacDonald was 14th in the javelin at 81-09 and 22nd in the 100 at 13.96 seconds.
Wilmington took second and fourth in the high jump with Mollie Osgood clearing five feet. Kayla Flynn was fourth in the high jump, also clearing the same height, while she was also 21st in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.62 seconds.
Kayla's sister, Amber took second in the discus, throwing 96-02, while teammate Sarah LaVita was fourth at 93-01 and she also medaled in the javelin, taking eighth at 94-08.
“Amber got second and she is going to the All-States automatically so that was great for her. (Assistant coach Don) Wilson has done such a great job with the throwers and I can't keep stressing that enough,” said Schell.
Two other relay teams also did very well. The 4x400 team was sixth at 4:18.34 with Emily Grace, Angelina Zaykovskaya, Osgood and Broussard and the 4x800 team of Katie McLaughlin, Mallory Brown, Zaykovskaya and Shea Cushing were seventh at 10:39.52. Cushing was also eighth in the mile at 5:34.95 as part of her splendid day.
“The 4x800 looked solid. We were in the unseeded heat and we beat everyone by over 200-meters. No one hesitated and no one went out too slow. They all went out aggressive and beat everyone in that heat, and three of them had a personal record split, with Angie finishing at 2:36, which was huge. That's almost a 20 second personal record from since the start of when she started running this event.
“And Cushing also ran the mile and had a big personal record. She has really found herself in the mile. She was ranked seventh, finished eighth and did it in the heat and still got a personal record. She has just been so consistent these last few meets and she has done phenomenal. She has really stepped it up.”
Also in the running events, Emily Grace was 18th in the 400 at 66.85, Elliana Chronopoulos and Sofia Pitzen were 18th and 19th in the 800 at 2:50.55 and 2:52.20, and then Hannah Bryson and Olivia Erler were 13th and 22nd in the two-mile at 12:44.27 and 13:38.58. Isabelle Puccio was also 14th in the discus throwing 73-02 and McLaughlin was also 15th in the 400-meter hurdles at 74.11.
This weekend will be the All-State Meet to be held at Norwell High School on Thursday and ending Saturday. Amber Flynn is seeded 14th in the discus, Broussard is seeded 15th in the 400, Kulis is ranked 15th in both the pentathlon and 100-meter hurdles, and Osgood is 16th in the high jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.