NORWELL – When it comes to sports like track-and-field and wrestling where there's an All-State Meet, you can really see just how good some kids are when they are matched up against kids from the entire state, and not just the surrounding towns.
In the case of three Wilmington High School female track athletes, Celia Kulis, Amber Flynn and Amanda Broussard showed their true colors at the two-day All-State Track Meet held at Norwell High School.
Out of 15 participants, Kulis finished seventh in the entire state in the pentathlon competition, which included taking fourth in the 100-meter hurdles and seventh in the shot put.
Also, out of 15 participants, Flynn was ninth in the entire state in the discus, and out of 22 participants in an absolutely loaded 400-meter field, junior Amanda Broussard finished 17th.
For a small Division 3 (sometimes 4) school like Wilmington, finishing seventh, ninth and 17th in the state is not too shabby.
Kulis started off the successful two days by taking seventh, with 2,647 points, which rebroke her school record she set the week before at the Division 2 North sectional meet. This time, her busy day started with a fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.56) and then she tied for eighth in the high jump, clearing 4-9.50.
“Celia continued to show the versatility that I have praised all season. She had a great start to the meet in the hurdles having a better time than her previous one in the sectionals. While she was just off missing her best high jump, she was still in great contention after these two events,” said head coach Brian Schell.
Then came the long jump and Schell said things got a little messy.
“There was some controversy and it showed with poor judgement on the officials,” he said. “She had a solid jump on her second attempt which would have given her a personal record over 16-feet however she fouled by a 'nose hair'. Through videos and pictures you would easily have needed a magnifying glass, that is how perfect she was on the board. The main problem with this came earlier in the hurdles, when one of the higher ranked girls in lane two hit a hurdle, stumbled over and fell into lane four only to finish the last ten-meters out of her lane. That should have been a disqualification, but was not. By not disqualifying her, there should have been no excuse to foul this jump, but it showed inconstancy in officiating.
“From that point, I was saying whoever finished in ninth (in the pentathlon competition) or is even ranked ninth going into the 800-meters should be furious.”
Going into the 800, it was indeed Kulis, who was ranked ninth.
“I walked her through it and made sure she listened this time and didn't sprint from the start (like she did the week before). She started from last place and gradually picked up her pace every 100-meters. She eventually outkicked both the Natick and Lynnfield girls in the last 150-meters which in the end gave her those last few points to surpass them and gain her a medal.”
She was 11th in the 800 at 2:51.75, which was a 20 second improvement from her last place finish of 3:11.01 from the sectionals.
Flynn, a senior, finished up one tremendous calendar year where she was named to the All-State soccer team and then she was ninth in the entire state in the discus, throwing 102-6.
“Amber's first throw on the day was her best and it was that final cut off to get into the finals. Unfortunately she kept hooking it from then on. While not her best throw of the season, it was still a solid day for her to get back over 100-feet. Overall, she had a phenomenal career and to cap it off qualifying for all-states shows just that,” said Schell. “She has been a huge factor for us in the throwing events especially this season. Someone with many achievements and awards, she has clearly earned them all. It has definitely been a pleasure coaching her and I'm proud of everything she has done and the support she brought to the team.”
The third member of the team to compete was junior Amanda Broussard, who was 17th in the 400 at 59.92 seconds.
“Consistency is something as well that I always stress to the team. In Amanda's case since breaking that huge 60 second barrier, she kept on pushing for it. Unfortunately in this race she had the dreaded lane eight which no one wants. While not an excuse, it is definitely a mental game especially that second turn which feels like forever. You could tell it got to her, but she still ran a great race and time for herself.
“Again, another individual that had a phenomenal season and as a captain, I look to her to lead us into next year and I know I can rely on her,” said the coach.
