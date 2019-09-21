The Wilmington High School Field Hockey and Boys and Girls Soccer teams were in action this past week. The Field Hockey team split a pair of games, beating Burlington, 5-0, before falling to Wakefield, 4-3, on Tuesday to put their record at 1-2-1. The Boys Soccer team fell to Winchester, 6-0, to fall to 0-4, while the girls were defeated by the reigning Division 2 state champion Winchester squad, 4-1, and are now 2-2 on the season.
In the 5-0 win for the Field Hockey team, Zoe DeRose, Sophia D'Amico, Annabelle Kane, Lizzy Connelly and Chase Andersen each scored a single goal to lead the offense.
The Wildcats are back in action this week with three games, hosting Stoneham on Thursday at 4:00 pm, before going to Belmont for a make-up game on Saturday morning 11:30 am contest, before hosting Watertown on Tuesday for a 4:30 pm start.
The Boys Soccer team fell to 0-4 on the season to an outstanding Winchester team and now have been outscored 15-2 in the early goings. The 'Cats are now finished with the brutal schedule to start the season and now will face the five teams in the Middlesex League Freedom Division including road games at Burlington on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, then at Wakefield on Friday before going to Stoneham next Wednesday.
In the 4-1 loss for the Girls Soccer team, sophomore Alyssa Granara scored the lone goal.
The 'Cats will look to get back on the winning track with three games this week. On Wednesday, they hosted Burlington with results not known as of presstime, and then they will also host Wakefield on Friday at 4 pm before going to Stoneham as part of a double-header with the Wilmington-Stoneham Boys. The two girls teams will play at 5, with the boys following around 7 pm.
OMISSION
In last week’s Town Crier, there was a story on the 300th win for the WHS Girls Soccer program. In the story, the 1988 team was highlighted and all of the team members were mentioned, however, we mistakenly left two names off from that team, Andrea Ducey and Cara Scallese.
We apologize for the error.
