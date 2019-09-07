WILMINGTON — According to our records here at the Town Crier, several impressive milestones will most likely be reached this fall and winter season.
Starting with the girls' soccer team, since the inception of the program dating back to 1987, the Wildcats have a record of 299-220-78, meaning one more win would give the program 300.
Head Coach Sue Hendee, who was an assistant in 1987, took over the reigns in 1988 and has compiled a record of 292-213-74, meaning she needs eight more victories to reach the incredible 300-win plateau. She is also 21 games away from reaching 600 in her career.
Turning to the boys' soccer program, Steve Scanlon has a record of 199-103-58 here at WHS, needing one more victory to give him 200. He has a career soccer record of 328-154-88, which includes his time at Westford Academy and Methuen.
In ice hockey, he has a mark of 348-205-64, meaning he is two wins away from 350.
Coaching both soccer and ice hockey at WHS, Scanlon has a career record of 547-308-122 and overall with his stops at WA and Methuen, he has a combined record of 776-358-152, and he is 14 games away from coaching 1,300 in his career and he is 23 away from coaching 1,000 games at WHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.