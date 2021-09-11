WILMINGTON – If there had to be a COVID season, where the schedule of games had to be shifted as well as cut in half, for the Wilmington High Volleyball team probably would have picked this past March/April to do that.
The program had a new coach, who inherited a team with just two seniors, so getting familiar with one another, while learning new systems certainly would take some time.
Over the course of that Fall-2 season, the Wildcats improved by leaps and bounds and finished the season with a 4-7 record, including playing multiple games at the end of the season in the Middlesex League tournament.
Now with the fall season here, second year head coach Lauren Donoghue certainly once has her hands filled, or will literally soon. She's several weeks away from having a child, and the program is still without a JV coach.
Things may be hectic, but when you asked her about the potential of varsity team, the smile was from ear-to-ear.
“We had a scrimmage (last) Tuesday night against North Reading and it went really well. We won in three sets. Going into it, we had only practiced one day and truly I said to the girls have fun as this is just an experience to learn about things that we have to work on for the rest of the season,” said Donoghue. “They played really well together. We mixed up some things offensively and defensively, moved some people around to different positions that they didn't play last year and we even had one of the sophomores who is new to the roster get into the rotation, too.
“They all played really well together, we had some strong servers and things looked good in terms of having just one practice and coming off the spring season. I think this team has a lot of potential. My focus is to push forward with potential that we have and not let teams creep in when we're ahead. That was something that we struggled with last spring. They proved that they were willing to do that in the scrimmage and actually we had to come from behind a few times. Getting out of comfort zone in certain situations, and not playing down to certain levels and competition, will be key.
“We do have nine returning players so it's a good core foundation and position wise which is great and there's room for a few others to mix in. I'm optimistic with what this team has in store but it's going to hurt next year when we lose nine seniors.”
The team will be led by its three captains including Haeleigh Wilson, Alyssa Fricia and Lauren Hutchison.
“Haeleigh is setting and we're running a 5-1 (offense). Mia Vestal is her opposite right side hitter,” said the coach. “Alyssa is playing libero, Lauren is playing defensive specialist and Maddie McCarron is in the middle. We are using Sarah LaVita to play both outside and middle, and then we have Meg O’Mahony to play on the outside.
“In the scrimmage we got Bell (Kieran) and Shaylan (Bresnahan) into the mix as well. We have some height, probably three girls over six-feet with Maddie, Sarah and Shaylan.”
Most of the nine seniors bring a lot of experience to the table including the three captains along with Kieran, LaVita, Meg O'Mahony as well as Paige Lohrman, Laura Tran and Emily McHugh.
Wilson returns as the setter and thus far she looks strong.
“This is Haeleigh's third season on varsity so obviously this is not new for her, which is great. She's very consistent all-around, both setting and she can swing too,” said the coach. “She's just a reliable player all-around and that's what we need to run an offense. That's the goal is to keep pushing and these captains did a really good job of running things over the summer. We ran a summer league, they did their captains practice stuff and a lot of them did clinics and camps to stay in shape.
“Plus, a lot of them played club which is big too. I took two sophomores and they also did stuff over the summer so when tryouts started you can certainly tell right away who has not touched a volleyball since last season.”
The junior class includes Vestal, McCarron and Sloane MacIntyre, and the two sophomores are Maria Cummings and Bresnahan.
The entire 16-member squad will open the season on Thursday night at home against Belmont starting at 5:30 pm. The goal for the team is to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2004.
“It is (our goal) and we need to put pressure (on everyone to reach that goal),” said Donoghue with a laugh. “I think the captains would agree that at minimal, reaching the state tournament is the goal. We at least want to break through and I really think that obviously the Middlesex League is really challenging, but a lot of the teams lost a lot of players from last year's season. We only lost two so I'm hoping that puts us at an advantage a little bit.
“It's more about all of them being on the same page and everyone wanting it as bad as some of them do. We are right there and it's just a matter of pushing ahead. They have done a great job with all of the summer stuff to find those right connections with one another so I do think the chemistry is there and it's just a matter of pushing through during the times when things aren't going so well for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.