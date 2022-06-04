HINGHAM – Throughout the second half of the indoor season and now through the entire spring season, Wilmington High School Girls' Track-and-Field coach Joe Patrone has been singing the praises of the sophomore Mollie Osgood. He's been saying that she has so much potential for months, not just because she competes in his favorite event, but more particularly because she is talented.
On Monday, she showed off that talent. Amid the heat, and the long day, Osgood cleared 5-2 in the high jump, and was consistent enough where she didn't have as many misses as her opponents, and all of that earned her the Division 4 state championship title.
“It's awesome. I have never been a state champion before. Last season I was second and during the indoor season I was second so it feels really good to be a state champ,” she said.
Standing at 5-feet-10 inches, Osgood, who has also been a dancer her entire life, came out for the track team during the winter season of her freshman year and has been a force to be reckoned with in the high jump. She has been consistent and has also upped her mark as she continues to progress.
“Mollie has been solid all season. She has jumped at least 5-0 in every meet this season and I was so happy that she was able to win today. At last week's league meet she was leading the high jump, in the rain, as she had no misses until 5-2. It took a third attempt clearance by the Lexington High jumper at 5-2 to beat her.”
Monday was a bit different. The temperature made things uncomfortable, so for Osgood she shielded herself from the sun with an umbrella.
“We brought umbrellas to keep us away from the sun and we also brought ice cold rags to put over our necks and faces and stuff, plus a lot of water. (The heat) definitely bothers me. If the sun is beating down on my face, I sometimes get dizzy and feel weak,” she said.
The high jump competition took quite some time and a big chunk of that was because Osgood and Medfield's Kathryn Buckley kept trying to one-up each other.
“For 4-10, I got on my first attempt and (Buckley) got it on her first attempt. Then at 5-0, I got it first and she got it second. I was ahead of her then and then at 5-2, we both didn't clear on our first attempt and then she cleared on her second attempt so it was like 'oh my gosh, I have to clear it'. I cleared that and neither of could clear 5-4,” said Osgood.
High jumpers have different techniques that they use. Osgood said Patrone has been a big help is so many ways. He taught her to do ten steps which is pretty standard, as well as other techniques, which she is still learning.
“I try to work on holding my lean for as long as I can because that's probably my biggest struggle,” she said. “I also try to work on driving my knee and then really arching and snapping (my back).”
While she has the talent, Patrone said that she also has the mindset to continue to really excel in this event. Perhaps even down the line break the school record of 5-6.
“She handled the pressure excellently and cleared on her second attempt. She then had three great attempts at 5-4 which is a goal of hers. It is amazing to think that she is still just a sophomore and has two more years with us,” said Patrone.
This weekend, Osgood will participate in the All-State Meet where she indeed hopes to clear that next mark.
“I definitely want to clear 5-4. That's been my goal ever since I cleared 5-2 (for the first time). I just want to get that next height. I have never cleared 5-4, but I hope to (at the All-State Meet),” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.