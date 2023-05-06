WILMINGTON - The good news?
The Wilmington High baseball team had baserunners in every inning in Friday afternoon’s home game against Woburn. In fact, the Wildcats had two runners on in the first and third innings and loaded the bases in the fourth.
Which leads to the bad news.
None of those runners ended up scoring as the Tanners left Wildcat Country with a 4-0 victory behind the solid pitching of freshman Avery Powers and reliever Matt Chiodo, who combined to allow just five Wilmington hits.
Woburn scored all the runs it would need in the first inning.
With one out, Jackson Powers singled and stole second before scoring on a base hit by Connor Welch.
In the second, the Tanners scored two more runs.
Eric Paradis led off with a single and stole second with two outs. A single by Avery Powers scored Paradis before Jeremy Barreto walked and Jackson Powers singled to load the bases. Derek Santullo then drew a walk to force in a run and make it 3-0.
Wilmington starter Ayden Balter settled right down after the shaky start and tossed four straight shutout innings to keep the Wildcats in the game.
From the third through the fifth inning, Balter didn't allow a hit and retired five straight batters at one point. Woburn's only two baserunners during that stretch drew walks.
In the sixth, Woburn mounted a bit of a rally with a single and walk, but Balter struck out the next two hitters to end the inning.
In six innings on the mound, Balter struck out nine and walked five.
Brian Banks pitched the seventh for Wilmington and allowed one run. With two outs and a runner on base, Banks walked three straight hitters to force in a run before fanning Tre Dowd with the bases still loaded to end the inning.
Wilmington's offense certainly created some chances.
Senior Mike Monteforte led off the game with a single and went to second when Burke Zimmer walked before Avery Powers pitched out of the jam for Woburn.
In both the second and third frames, the Wildcats had baserunners via walks but Barreto, the Tanner catcher, threw out base-stealing attempts in both innings. In the third, Barreto's throwing was particularly damaging as Wilmington put its first two runners on, a walk to Eric Spinney and a single by Monteforte, before Spinney was thrown out trying to steal third.
Noah Spencer led off Wilmington's fourth with a double and Connor Lovell then reached on an error. Banks walked with one out to load the bases before the Tanners turned a sparkling 6-4-3 double play.
Zimmer drew a one-out walk in the fifth, Mike Dynan smacked a two-out single in the sixth and Monteforte had another single (his third hit of the game) in the seventh, but Woburn's defense answered every time.
Defensively for the Wildcats, Dynan at second base and Austin Harper in left field both made good plays. In the fifth, the Wilmington defense executed a 6-4-3 double play that went from Spinney at short, to Dynan to Spencer at first.
WHS (4-7) fared a bit better earlier in the week with a 5-3 win against Lexington.
The 'Cats scored four times in the fourth to take command of the game and then hung on down the stretch.
Harper went the distance on the mound for Wilmington. He struck out seven and walked two while allowing eight hits.
"He kept Lexington off balance for the first five innings with the help of two double plays in the infield," said WHS coach Matt McManus.
Lexington trailed 5-0 before scoring once in the sixth and two more times in the seventh before the Wildcats put the game away.
Senior Brett Ebert had the big hit for Wilmington with a bases-clearing double in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs.
"This was the best game we've played all year so far," added McManus. "The guys were loose at the plate, looked for their pitch and were aggressive. This is how we need to play. We're getting pitching good enough to win just about every time out. We just have to minimize mental mistakes that lead to physical errors."
Lovell and Spencer also had a hit and an RBI each for Wilmington while Balter had two hits and scored a run. Harper and Monteforte also added hits.
On Monday, Wilmington won again with an 8-4 triumph in Belmont.
WHS scored twice in the top of the first and then added four runs in the fifth to break open a 2-1 game.
The Wildcats added two more runs in the sixth.
Harper had another solid start on the mound, striking out 14 Marauders and allowing only five hits in a complete-game effort. He was also 2 for 4 at the plate.
Spencer was 3 for 4 with three RBIs to spark the Wilmington offense while other top contributors included Zimmer, who was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Balter, who had two hits and drove in two runs. Monteforte also had an RBI.
WHS in back in action on Friday at home against Wakefield.
