WILMINGTON - Two teams struggling to maintain their current designations of tournament qualifiers, according to the MIAA power rankings, met on Friday at North Intermediate School. Despite the Tewksbury High boys' soccer team having a significantly better record, it was a pretty even match which saw the Wildcats emerge with a 2-0 victory, only its second of the season.
Both teams have struggled to score goals of late, so when Dan Langunilla gave Wilmington a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute, it felt like a large hole for the Redmen to overcome.
It was back and forth action throughout the rest of the 80 minutes, and it wasn't until there was three minutes left that the Wildcats got an insurance goal, with Langunilla crossing to Moaid Said for the re-direct to the back of the net.
"It was a tough game, we had our opportunities and it just didn't work out for us," said Tewksbury coach Mario Almeida, whose team was 6-5-3 after Friday's game. "We had one mistake that cost us that first goal, and at the end we were trying to press, trying to tie the game, and they countered us and scored."
Wilmington certainly did not look like a one-win teams over the course of the game, and the Wildcats were relieved, not only to get the win, but to score two goals.
"We play in a super-hard league," said Wilmington coach Steve Scanlon. "Every day you are up against it. Scoring goals has been a problem for us; we're a pretty good defensive team."
The first goal was triggered by senior striker John McNamara, who was at midfield when he sent a ball over the Tewksbury defense for Langunilla to run onto. The junior had a defender hot on his heels until he slid into a right-footed hit that went into the left side of the net.
Langunilla had a sparkling chance to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead a few minutes, when he tapped the ball away from goalie Aayush Ranjit, leaving him with an open net. Langunilla got a little underneath the ball on his strike and it went just over the crossbar.
Play opened up more in the second half and both teams had chances to score the critical second goal of the game.
Lucas Charini had the first chance of the second half for Wilmington when he took a shot from outside the right post, only to have it blocked by defender Joseph Bourgea.
Down the other end of the field, Tewksbury had a chance on a corner kick, but Michael Gaglione's head flick went over the bar.
Wildcat long throw-in specialist Ben Marvin created a dangerous chance with one of his throws, but Ranjit came up with the save near the far right post.
The Redmen had two more near misses in the latter going. Mario Ruiz Perez took a good shot from the left side that went just over the bar. Jack Rennell had a header off a corner kick stopped by goalie Cooper Loisel (8 saves).
The second goal spelled the end for Tewksbury, as the fans sensed time was winding down to the end, even though there is no scoreboard at North Intermediate.
Langunilla had the ball in the right corner when he crossed it in front. Said was left unmarked and easily volleyed it past Ranjit. Said did a back flip in celebration.
"We struggle with scoring so today it was nice to get a couple," said Scanlon. "It's been three or four games since we scored a goal."
As of this weekend, the Wildcats are currently 22nd in the Div. 3 power rankings, with the top 32 getting an automatic bid. Wilmington still has two games left with Melrose, one of the top teams in Div. 2, but they have shots at winning the other two, against Burlington and Billerica.
"A win over a Division 2 team with a decent record, this might lock it up for us," said Scanlon, of Wilmington's Div. 3 tournament status. "We're not positive, but it will help, that's for sure."
On Tuesday, Wilmington lost to Melrose, 2-1, as Dominic Feeney scored the lone goal.
Wilmington will conclude the regular season with three additional games this week, first against Burlington, which was held Wednesday night, and then back-to-back games with Billerica and Melrose Saturday at 10:00 am and Sunday at 1 pm, respectively.
Should Wilmington qualify for the state tournament, the pairings will be announced next Wednesday.
Tewksbury is in a similar position in Div. 2, with a power ranking of 24, as of this weekend. However, the Redmen have been on a skid of late, going 1-6-1 in their last eight games. Their top offensive weapon has been out injured.
"It's been a rough week and a lot of games the past two weeks," said Almeida. "We have some injuries, and some kids who are banged up, but you have to move on and do the things you need to do. It's going to take a lot of heart and commitment to do that, but I feel we still have four games and we can fight to the end. I'm proud of the group and proud of the players."
Last Thursday night, Tewksbury ended in a 2-2 tie with Lawrence.
Michael Gaglione scored the first goal on an assist from Evan Mendonca, and then Jack Rennell scored the second on a set-up from Will Eskenas.
“An early goal by Lawrence made it difficult for us, (but we had) many (scoring) opportunities but we just couldn’t finish,” said Almeida. “(After we scored to tie it up), we gave up a penalty kick and were down 2-1 (before Rennell tied it back up). We fell behind in two situations during the game. (Rennell was) able to tie it up in the final ten minutes of the game.”
Tewksbury faced Bedford on Monday and were defeated 6-0, and then remained busy with a 3-1 loss to Andover on Tuesday and are now 6-7-3 overall. In the loss to Andover, Alexandre Almeida scored on a cross from Mario Ruiz.
Tewksbury will conclude the regular season with a trip to Dracut on Thursday night and then a home contest Saturday morning against Haverhill starting at 10 am.
The Redmen need either two wins or a win and a tie in order to qualify with a .500 record. Tewksbury tied Haverhill 2-2 and defeated Dracut 2-0.
Should Tewksbury qualify for the state tournament, the pairings will be announced next Wednesday.
Jamie Pote contributed to this report.
