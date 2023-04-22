WILMINGTON – In three of the first four games of the season, the Wilmington High School Varsity Baseball team has been plagued by poor defense which led to three losses. The one game where the defense was solid, the 'Cats won.
Last Friday, before the home crowd, the Wildcats defense really struggled, making three errors, while a few other plays could have been made. That along with Stoneham belting out 14 hits led the Spartans to an easy 11-3 victory in a battle of two Middlesex League Freedom Division teams played on a gorgeous day at Scanlon Memorial Field.
“Every game our pitchers are throwing strikes and the ball is being put into play. We have to catch the ball and we have to throw the ball and we have not shown that we can do that yet,” said Wildcat first-year head coach Matt McManus. “The thing that bothers me the most is that a lot of the mistakes that are happening, are happening before the pitch is thrown with positioning. I can just tell how the guys are standing that they are not ready for the pitch. When contact is made and the ball is in play, they are too much in a hurry or too anxious and it's like 'what am I going to do here' and we all know, that you can't play baseball like that.
“We have to find a way to shake that up. We have been drilling them. We had a great practice (on Thursday). We took a ton of groundballs. I'd also like to see a little bit more energy, too. They are kind of dead.”
Stoneham struck for three runs in the top of the first, two more in the third, before adding four more in the fifth and two more in the seventh. The Spartans were led by Chuck Conway, who finished 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI and senior Matthew Donovan, who went 3-for-5 at the plate with a RBI, while he also tossed six innings on the mound to get the win. He gave up just one earned run on six hits, while he didn't issue a walk and he struck out four.
For Wilmington, they managed just one extra base hit coming off the bat of No. 9 hitter Eric Spinney. Austin Harper finished with two hits, while, Michael Monteforte (RBI) and Michael Dynan had the other hits.
Burke Zimmer drove in Spinney with a RBI single in the third inning and then Monteforte singled in Dynan in the fifth. In the sixth, Dynan walked and eventually came home on a pair of wild pitches.
Before that loss, the Wildcats were shut out by Wakefield, 5-0. Monteforte and Harper had the lone hits in the game, while Ayden Balter went six innings on the mound and suffered the loss.
Wilmington faced Watertown on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will travel to face Melrose on Friday, Burlington on Monday and Lexington next Wednesday.
