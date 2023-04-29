WILMINGTON — The kickstart of Wilmington Little League’s season was baseball heaven. As the smell of hotdogs pierced the crisp April morning, the words “play ball” echoed throughout Rotary Park on Saturday as the organization celebrated its 70th anniversary.
Before on-field ceremonies, Wilmington’s Little Leaguers gathered at the Fourth of July Building, proudly marching their way to Rotary Park accompanied by the Police and Fire Departments. The day concluded with two Opening Day games.
“That was exciting today, butterflies were going when I was on that truck ride,” said first-year league president Dave McLaughlin. “It was a lot of fun. I had a lot of help putting this together. We have a great group, the kids are great, we have a ton of great volunteers as coaches and everyone’s been super nice. It’s a really big help. Opening Day is always a special day.”
The organization is home to over 400 youth baseball and softball players, most of which were represented on Saturday morning’s parade, seen walking in unity holding team flags.
As the Red Sox major league team lined up to begin the parade, head coach Joe Langone was excited for his players to experience the day.
“This is a really good day for Little League,” he said. “I’ve been part of Little League for the last seven years and getting all the people on the field, the kids, the coaches, the parents, (it’s) one big collaborative effort really representing Wilmington. It’s a real big deal.”
Langone’s Red Sox participate in the “majors” division, composed of 10-12 year olds who compete every spring season for a championship.
“It’s a great day, our team is playing at 1:00 today (and) it’s our first game,” said Langone. “The kids have been working really hard to play and we’re really excited about this day, it’s probably the best day of the year for baseball in Wilmington.”
After the parade, members of the various teams who weren’t competing on Opening Day were seen enjoying the festivities, including Julien Escobar and Mason Miller.
Both members of the Athletics, the pair of friends have their sights on a championship this season.
“I had a lot of fun,” said Miller, who is a shortstop, catcher, and pitcher. “My favorite part was just walking.
“(My favorite part about baseball is) mostly hitting the ball in the outfield because I think I’m going to get a good hit,” he said with confidence.
Escobar, a shortstop and second baseman, also looks to crush the ball this season.
“(My favorite part) is hitting the ball,” he said. (I’ve been playing) since I was like three.”
Along with the majors, Wilmington Little League features a Rookies division for first graders, along with minor league divisions A-AAA. On the softball front, there are 8U, 10U, and 12U divisions.
“We didn’t have a double A for years, so we brought that back this year,” said McLaughlin. “(It’s) just an easier transition for kids going from A ball, which is a lot of coach pitch, to triple A where it’s not a lot. It’s a transitional league and still a teaching league.”
McLaughlin and a group of board members aren’t looking to implement major changes this year, and want to focus on providing the best possible experience for their young and aspiring athletes.
“(I) run the meetings, and just communicate to everybody what they need to do and get done,” said McLaughlin. “We have a great group and we have committees set up for basically everything now. We meet once a month, but we also meet via Zoom separately as smaller groups just to make sure we have everything intact.”
Emily Irving, the vice president of baseball, is one of many helping hands in the process of making Saturday possible. Irving also helps maintain the snack shack and with the distribution of uniforms.
“Like Dave McLaughlin said in his speech, this is what memories are made of,” said Irving. “Making this as big of an event so the kids can remember this (and) build friendships (is awesome).
“Being able to do fun things like this and make baseball an important sport again for the community in Wilmington is a good part of what we’re looking to do,” she said.
Kevin Nelson, another member of the board, is the player agent of the rookie league and hopes that Saturday’s event will only attract more attention to the program.
“It’s great seeing all the kids out there,” said Nelson. “They get the parade, some kids get to ride in the giant truck today, so I’m sure they’ll be telling their friends about it.”
While the organization looks to grow the league, they have been getting help from members of the Wilmington High School program, who were seen walking with the teams at the parade. As soon as McLaughlin took the position as president, he was soon approached by WHS head coach Matt McManus on ways to connect the youth to the high school program.
“When he took over (as coach), he reached out to us and he was all about getting the young kids in so I’m hoping he’s around for a while,” said McLaughlin. “He’s been amazing (and) all his kids have been amazing.
“They helped out at a clinic over the winter, we did two or three clinics at the Nor’easters in Tewksbury, and he had at least eight kids each Sunday morning showing up and helping out,” he said. “All the little kids love playing with the older kids. That’s been great and I hope this continues.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.