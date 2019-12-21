WILMINGTON — The second Annual Winter SOLEstice 5K was a smashing success on the Town Common once again this past Saturday.
Although it a small number of participants due to the inclement weather, the field stood at about 380 registered runners of all ages.
“Ideally during this time of year, you want it to be sunny and 50 degrees, but with the rain, this was a perfect day to run,” said race director Jill Chisolm.
The money raised from this race goes directly to The Sole Sisters Running Club’s efforts to put together scholarships for students in Wilmington and Tewksbury.
David Plotkin, 30, of Beverly, who finished first overall in this race with a time 17:05.3, has not run a 5K since he was 18 years old.
He just finished running the Indianapolis Marathon about a month ago, so he said he is still in recovery mode.
“I was just curious to see if I could do it because it had been so long, even though it would be much slower by comparison then longer distances,” he said.
Plotkin, born and raised in Newton said this was the first time he ran the USTAF-certified 3.1 mile course.
“It’s a nice course, just ‘hilly’ enough to where it can be challenging, so it was all good,” said Plotkin.
Plotkin had never heard of the Sole Sisters until he saw the race listing online, but was impressed with the organization and turnout of the race, and was willing to come out and support the club.
“They know what they are doing, and they are enjoying themselves, which is always good to see, it’s always positive,” he said.
Chisolm and her Sole Sisters are looking to forward to putting this event together for next December.
“I think we did a great job for a December race, and we have a lot of support from my club, the committees, and the community,” she said.
The Top 10 men overall from this race were David Plotkin of Beverly (17:05.3), Michael McDuffie of Ashland (18:35.7), Matthew Uzenski of Wakefield (18:56.1), Paul Hammond of Lexington (19:39.3), Ken Warren, 58, of Wilmington (19:50.6), Jeff Maistrosky of Nashua, NH (20:12.9), Steve Ellis of Reading (20.27.4), David Crane, 40, of Wilmington (20:39.3), Peter Warren of Somerville (20:40.6), and Richard Moran of Somerville (20:50.9).
The Top 10 female runners overall from this race were Erin Genova of North Reading (19:39.9), Heather Spinney of Dorchester (19:58.9), Christie Farris of Marlborough (20:07.7), Julie Kellett of Belmont (20:30.2) Athena Moran of Somerville (21.02.5), Kimberly Doherty of Hudson, NH (22:08.4), Sheila Morris of Winchester (22:51.5), Nadine Johnson of North Andover (23:40.8), Amy Panichella of Woburn (24:17.5), and Melissa Troisi of Peabody (24:30.4).
The Top 10 men from Wilmington in this race were Ken Warren, 58 (19:50.6), David Crane, 40 (20:39.3), Brendan Mallon, 38 (21:53.8), Kevin Frasca, 31 (22:11.1), Josh Rainone, 18 (22:15.8), Jon White, 38 (22:40.2), Jeff Mahoney, 46 (22:47.3), Joe Henry, 32 (22:50.2), Alex Danas, 26 (24:09.3), and Jonathan Eaton, 37 (25:23.4).
The Top 10 female runners from Wilmington were Maureen Fruciano, 53 (24:33.3), Devyn Malatesta, 21 (25:09.2), Jennifer Panacopoul, 41 (25:18.9), Ally D’Amico 37 (26:05.9), Andrea Dimitriadis, 42 (26:20.9), Erin Lapley, 37 (26:25.1), Julie Barrett, 44 (26:29.7), Alison Kalil, 35 (26:56.3), Lori Ryan, 55 (26:57.3), and Carin Bennett-Rizzo, 45 (27:23.9).
