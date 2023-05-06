WILMINGTON — Ranked No. 39 in the most recent MIAA Power Rankings, the Wilmington High School girls lacrosse squad is still fighting for their first win and to the crack the top 32 teams for a playoff spot as they are off to a tough 0-10 start. However, through their winless campaign thus far, many of their losses remain close.
In a 6-3 loss to Stoneham on Friday, the score was knotted at two heading into the second half.
“We played well, we played hard,” said Wilmington head coach Chris Frissore. “It felt like we had thirty shots, we were dominating the game but nothing was going in. (We) thought the goals were going to come, and they just never came.”
Wilmington did see goals from Sloane McIntyre, Kassidy Smith, and Leah Murphy, but were ultimately snakebit around the net.
“We just kept hitting her, either missing the net or shooting it right at her,” Frissore continued. We have lately been practicing shooting and working on certain moves to get into the eight-meter and we just didn’t find the back of the net that day.”
Defensively, the ‘Cats held Stoneham to just six scores due to the 14 saves from goalie Abby Driscoll. In a game where Wilmington can limit the opposing team to under ten goals, Frissore and his group expect to win.
“I’m frustrated for them,” he admitted. “We are a much better team than we were last year and we’re a better team right now than we were at the beginning of the year. It’s frustrating when you haven’t won, you feel like everything is better but it’s not showing up.”
On Monday, the growing pains for Wilmington only continued, dropping a close game to Wakefield by a score of 12-11.
“We’re playing all these teams tough, we’ve had two games where we really got blown out and one was against one of the best teams in the state. We’ve played all these teams tough and we just can’t get over the hump,” said Frissore.
After trailing 7-4 at half, Wakefield was able to extend their lead to 10-6 with ten minutes to play in the game. However, the ‘Cats didn’t back down, scoring four unanswered goals to tie the game at ten.
Jess Collins and Smith both scored three goals, while Gabby Kulevich netted a pair and Maddie Sainato, Murphy, and Jill Collins had one each.
However, the trajectory of the game was soon shifted after the ‘Cats were assessed a penalty with three minutes remaining.
“It had all the feels until we got that call,” said Frissore. “We had possession there and we were really fighting and (thought) we were going to win this game.”
Driscoll received a rare penalty for an illegal follow through while clearing the ball, allowing Wakefield to score on the free shot while taking the player advantage for the following two minutes.
Wilmington still wouldn’t back down, scoring a goal while fighting the player advantage.
“I keep explaining to them that we’re competing in every game,” said Frissore. “We’re right there, we just need to get over the hump and if we pull together a couple of better wins, it’s a far shot, we could get in the tournament. We need to show up in those games against Woburn and Lexington.”
