READING – The defending Middlesex League Freedom Division champions of Wilmington kept things rolling to start this new girls track-and-field season with a 97-36 victory over Watertown held last Thursday.
“It was a great way to start the season,” said head coach Joe Patrone. “There are a lot of new faces on the team and some of the freshman girls contributed to the victory.”
All in all 19 different members of the team scored at least a point, while, three of them qualified already for the state meet, including Addy Hunt in the 800 (2:27.62), Alli Ganley in the javelin (103-03) and Mollie Osgood in the high jump (5-0). All three of those were good for first place, while, Osgood added a first in the 100-meter hurdles (19.34) and Hunt joined up with Alexis Melvin, Maeve White and Emily Grace to win the 4x400 relay race at a combined time of 4:43.27. Ganley also added a second place in the discus (74-01) as did Osgood in the long jump (14-05).
Hunt, Ganley and Osgood combined to score 27.25 of the team's points on the day.
The other first places were earned by Melvin in the 400-meter hurdles (79.94), Mallory Brown in the mile (5:46.01), Ali Doherty in the 100 (13.85), Grace in the 400 (67.20), Molly MacDonald in the 200 (29.21), Hannah Bryson in the two-mile (12:51.75) and Maddie Kruger in the shot put (25-05).
Second places were earned by Bryson in the 400-hurdles (80.09), Melvin in the triple jump (30-00.75), Lily McLaughlin in the 100 (14.41), White in the javelin (91-07), Gabby Fitzgibbons in the high jump (4-4) and Mia Stryhalaleck in the two-mile (14:29.06).
Finally for third places, that included White in the triple jump (27-06), Krueger in the discus (73-02) and javelin (63-3), Emma Callahan in the 100-meter hurdles (24.0) and high jump (4-2), Abigail Howie in the 100-meters (15.15) and shot put (23-2), Sam Glaser in the long jump (21-11), Bella Zaya in the 800 (2:56.33) and Anna Jancsics in the 200 (32.04).
SOFTBALL
Things have not started out as planned for the Wilmington High School girls' softball team.
Through four games this season, the Wildcats are 1-3, and have been outscored 47-28, and have given up double digit runs in three of the four contests. After starting the season out with a 13-5 loss to Reading, Wilmington held off a late touchdown by Winchester to beat the Sachems, 14-10, and then were defeated by Masconomet 5-3 and Arlington, 19-6.
“Last year we struggled in the beginning and played better as the season went on, so we're hoping that's the case this year. We just lack focus when we fall behind (and it trickles down from there),” said head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “We had a nice team meeting (on Monday) and we let it all out. I think everyone now realizes that this season is a marathon and not a sprint. We're 1-3 but the games should have been a lot closer and there's games that we should have won.”
In the win over Winchester, pitchers on both teams struggled with their command in the frigid temperatures which led to a number of walks and defensive miscues. The game was tied 9-9 after four, before Wilmington was able to score five runs over the next three innings to come away with the win. Senior catcher Abby LaClair led the offense with a pair of triples and a double, while she scored four runs and knocked in three.
In the loss to Masconomet, the 'Cats were up 3-0 after the first inning and were held off the scoreboard the rest of the way.
“Masco was disappointing. We should have won that game. We were up 3-0 after the first inning and then just imploded,” said Cabral-Pini.
In the loss to Arlington, Wilmington couldn't contain Soline Fisher, who belted a pair of home runs and knocked in six runs for the Spy Ponders, who improved to 3-0.
“We have not played well at all so far, even in the win against Winchester. We're just struggling in all facets of the game. We have made way too many physical errors, way too many mental errors – throwing the ball to the wrong bases, missing cut-offs, not running out dropped third strikes and poor baserunning and that cost us the Masconomet game,” said Cabral-Pini. “We're just underperforming to this point of the season. We're not hitting either and I thought going into the season that was going to keep us in these games.
“Abby has been great with the bat and Lily (MacKenzie) has hit the ball hard but right at people. We're not concerned with her right now because she has a good stroke going, and she just hasn't found the holes. Everyone else is struggling right now.”
Wilmington faced Wakefield on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will go to Triton Regional on Friday and then Tewksbury on Monday in back-to-back non-league games.
