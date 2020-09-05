The Wilmington School Committee elected last Wednesday night not to vote on the district’s interscholastic sports plan until their next meeting, which is scheduled for September 9th.
While the vote will come next week, the committee didn’t oppose the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand to go with whatever the rest of the Middlesex League member schools agree upon.
Wilmington Athletic Director Mia Muzio gave a short presentation of the MIAA and EEA guidelines for the upcoming school year at the meeting.
The first part of the joint sports guidance was a four-season athletic calendar that adds what they’re calling a “floating season”. The ‘floating season’ will be held from February 22nd-April 25th and it’s for football, cheerleading and unified basketball. The ‘floating season’ also allows MIAA member schools flexibility to move sports teams from the fall or winter sports/seasons, if needed.
“The MIAA is working to create sports-specific accommodations on how to modify sports to ensure that they’re following EEA guidelines,” Muzio said.
Included in the list of approved sports that Wilmington offers during the fall season, which — if approved — would go from September 16th-November 20th includes: boys golf, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross-country, and boys and girls soccer. While football and cheerleading will be moved to the floating season, those teams may be permitted to practice in the fall.
The winter season would run from November 30-February 21st and for the following sports: wrestling, basketball cheerleading, swim-and-dive, girls and boys hockey, girls and boys basketball, and girls and boys indoor track.
The spring season would run from April 16-July 3rd for baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field, boys and girls tennis, and boys and girls lacrosse.
Muzio added later that while these sports are in the tentative plan, the MIAA will vote upon each sport prior to the start of its season, so any sport could be moved to the floating season at their discretion.
In terms of the district’s options, Muzio explained that there are three: full participation, modified participation, and no participation. Full participation would start with soccer, field hockey, golf, girls volleyball, and cross country in the fall. She said that modified participation would aim to limit travel and numbers of students on buses, exposure from student-athletes of other towns, and overall numbers of participants and teams.
In the no athletics option, the district would be saying that their goal this year is only to safely return students to school. However, Muzio said that they could still choose to offer intramural sports to any interested students.
School Committee member David Ragsdale asked for some insight into what modified participation could look like. Muzio suggested ideas like having varsity only compete while JV and freshmen teams just work on skills.
“I left it very wide open because there are a lot of ideas out there and I don’t want to push us in one specific direction if there are different ideas coming from within the league,” she said, before adding that she wants the district to remain open to whatever the league and MIAA think is best.
The newly named athletic director talked about pros and cons of sorts for the board’s consideration. She mentioned the positive effects on student-athletes including better educational outcomes, healthier behaviors, positive youth development, enhanced school engagement, and a sense of belonging. However, that means that they’d have to also consider whether it’s necessary and possible to have COVID waivers, temperature checks, exposure notifications, remote learner participation, and protocols for transportation, locker rooms, and spectators.
In the case where student-athletes may not be participating in sports this year, she said that the district could consider other offerings for them. These would be supplemental programs like leadership courses, mentor programs, and strength and conditioning. The district would also have to decide what the expectations are for coaches in regards to interactions with student athletes.
Dr. Brand established the desire among all of the districts and superintendents in the Middlesex League to be aligned. “All athletic directors and superintendents met together earlier this week,” he said. “We want to be in unison to the greatest extent possible.”
Going forward, he added that they’ll continue a dialog with the other districts in the league and watch for any MIAA or DESE developments.
When it comes to the vote at the next School Committee meeting, Dr. Brand shared that the wording of the motion would be something to the effect of authorizing the district to participate in athletics according to whatever the Middlesex League agrees upon. He said that some districts in the league like Reading and Newton have chosen full remote for their learning model, which makes it more difficult for agreement.
It would be up to the superintendent and the athletic director to work out the details and up to the School Committee to give them the authorization to go with the rest of the league.
