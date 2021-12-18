WILMINGTON – If last season proved nothing else, it proved that the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team knows how to respond to a challenge. Coming off a Middlesex League Freedom Division championship the year before, the Wildcats went into the abbreviated season knowing they would have to overcome the loss of several players to graduation from that team, already making their task of repeating as league champs a difficult one.
If that wasn’t enough, before the season even got underway, as well as during the season, the Wildcats were faced with multiple shut downs due to COVID complications, limiting their practice time, and severely altering their game schedule. Still, the Wildcats persevered, coming away with a winning record in the abbreviated season, going 6-5 on the campaign, which as fifth year head coach Jessica Robinson points out, was no small accomplishment.
“We faced a lot of challenges last year, with three shut downs in total,” Robinson said. “The group showed a ton of resiliency all season and stuck together throughout all of the challenges, which is how I think we were able to pull off six wins. I think we ended with somewhere between 18 and 20 total practices and we ended up playing six of our 11 games in seven days.”
It was certainly an impressive performance. And the Wildcats will be looking for more of the same this season, as it is quite possible, hopefully minus COVID issues, that this season will prevent even more challenges than last season. Wilmington enters this season having lost seven seniors to graduation, including co-captains Jenna Sweeney and Kylie DuCharme. DuCharme, of course, has since taken her talents to Bentley University, after surpassing 1,000 points in her career in both points and rebounds last season for the Wildcats.
It is obviously difficult, if not impossible to replace a talent like that, not to mention the rest of the seniors that were a key to the team’s success over the past few seasons. But not surprisingly, given her team’s already proven ability to overcome adversity, Robinson is confident the Wildcats will once again be successful.
“We are working on rotations and figuring out our depth chart, but it’s never easy losing such great kids to graduation,” Robinson said. “There’s definitely no replacing a player of Kylie’s caliber, but what’s great is we have four returners who she has helped develop into great teammates and leaders. It’s like the gift that keeps on giving.
“It is definitely one of our team goals to qualify for the state tourney this year without having to depend on the power ranking system to get in. As the season starts up, we are going to emphasize staying in the driver’s seat and controlling our own destiny.”
The good news for the Wildcats is that while they only return four players from last year’s team, each of them are players that Robinson knows she can relay on for both their basketball skills as well as their leadership. Each of the returnees will serve as the team’s quad captains this season, with junior forward Jess Collins, senior forward Emily Watson, along with senior guards Rita Roche and Olivia Spizuoco stepping into the leadership roles.
“Jess, Rita, Liv and Emily have been so great welcoming the new players into our program’s varsity team,” Robinson said. “Rita is an absolute spark plug for us, she brings awesome energy. Liv is a really level headed player who leads by example, Emily put in a lot of work on her shooting this off season and that has been a big surprise, and Jess is our returning leading scorer, bringing the most varsity game experience to the table.”
The Wildcats will also be obviously be looking to several newcomers to help contribute to the team this season, starting with their two youngest players, freshmen Alle Delgenio and Eva Boudreau.
“Alle and Eva have played with us all summer and have really done well these past couple of weeks,” Robinson said. “Alle brings some great ball handling skills and the ability to make solid and smart basketball reads, while Eva is a really decent shooter who knows how to get to the hoop. “
Another young player, sophomore Shaylan Bresnahan, will also see some key minutes and fill a key role for the Wildcats, as will junior Kassidy Smith.
“Shaylan brings some much needed height and a nice touch around the hoop,” Robinson said. “And Kassidy is a lefty with the ability to make smart cuts to the hoop and hit the open person.”
Sophomore Gabby Kulevich, juniors Carolyn Haas Timm and Anabelle Cook, along with senior Faith Benoit will also provide key reserve roles for the Wildcats.
“We only have four returners this year, so we really are starting fresh, but it’s exciting to watch the new crew get ready to leave their mark,” Robinson said.
The best news of course, for Robinson and the new crew is that this season, at least at this point, looks like it will be far more normal than last season, with a 20- game schedule as well as the goal of making the post season, not to mention several other benefits of the return to normalcy.
“We are really excited we get a full slate of games with the MIAA tourney on the table. I’m super excited to be able to write out a pregame plan and some goals, as well as address the team privately before, at half time and after the game,” Robinson said. “It’ll be nice for the team members to have their families and friends in the stands again as well, and I’m looking forward to having the town of Wilmington teams back at some games.”
• • •
The Wildcats saw their season get off to a rough start on Tuesday night, when they suffered a 59-29 loss to Middlesex League rival Wakefield in the season opener for both teams at Wilmington High.
The Wildcats were done in by a sloppy offensive performance, where they turned the ball over upwards of 40 times on the night, but they did get some promising efforts as well, including 15 points and 12 rebounds from freshman Eva Boudreau.
Sophomore Shay Bresnahan had a big night on the boards for the Wildcats with ten rebounds, while junior captain Jess Collins chipped in with six points.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday night when they travel to Stoneham High School for a 6:00 pm tipoff, before returning home next Monday to host Reading, also at 6:00 pm.
