LOWELL/WILMINGTON — It has been said that the best athletic programs are those that find the means to overcome adversity and thrive. The Lowell Catholic Crusaders have become the epitome of such a team, conquering obstacles and winning the majority of their football games in 2021.
Recently, Lowell Catholic has been dealt hardships associated with a transfer to a new and more challenging league, the move to a new head coach, the COVID pandemic restrictions, and the graduation of all but six seniors.
But it was the remaining seniors, especially Danny McConologue of Wilmington, who provided the leadership that inspired the Crusaders to persevere, according to Lowell Catholic head coach Paul Sobolewski.
“Because we’re so young, we’re actually in the midst of a rebuild,” said the second-year coach, who wrapped up the spring season at 6-1 and is currently tops in his league at 4-1. “Danny has been instrumental as a leader. Along with the other seniors, he has assumed a vital role as ‘big brother’ for some of the younger kids on this team. He helps them to believe in themselves. Danny is a significant resource for this program.”
McConologue, 18, made the choice to enter Lowell Catholic five years ago after briefly attending Wilmington Middle School. It was a decision supported by his parents, Dan, Sr. and his mother, Brenda, who is a mathematics teacher at Wilmington High School.
“I enrolled at Lowell Catholic as an eighth-grader and began playing sports without delay, baseball and football,” recalled McConologue. “It was interesting to find out that I was the first eighth-grader to start in Lowell Catholic football history. I remember my first game was homecoming and I started at cornerback.”
McConologue went on to say that he was later moved to safety, due to a teammate’s injury and continued on defense for one more game. As older players returned to the lineup, McConologue was relegated to the reserves, as well as a brief stint with JV. But by the end of that first year with the Crusaders, he was permanently reassigned to the varsity ranks, still a thirteen-year-old.
Currently, McConologue is a team captain and manages starting roles on both sides of the ball. On offense, he is a wide receiver and defensively, he delivers as an outside linebacker.
“Dan had a great junior year at the outside linebacker position in the spring,” said Sobolewski, who led Pope John, which closed in 2019, to a Division 8 Super Bowl berth. “It carried over to this fall season. He has helped mask the deficiencies we have because of our youth by setting the edge and making big plays.”
McConologue is a three-sport athlete, adding baseball and basketball to his impressive athletic resume. While he prefers football, McConologue has also realized a great deal of success in baseball, starting as a little-leaguer in the Wilmington system, adding elite baseball with the Tewksbury-based Nor’Easters, before excelling in the varsity ranks with Lowell Catholic. Not only did McConologue earn Commonwealth Athletic Conference All-Stars honors as a junior, he was recognized by both major Boston newspapers for his baseball exploits.
“I played in the outfield and as a junior, hit .435,” said a humble McConologue, who was named as team captain as a sophomore but lost that season to COVID. “I also stole at least three or four bases each game. I’m looking forward to playing both baseball and football when I reach college.”
Accepted at both Worcester State College and Western New England, McConologue is in an enviable position and will decide which school to attend following campus visits. Mature beyond his years, he also seems to have a clear vision of his college goals and beyond which include a major in finance and a career as a financial planner.
Last season, Lowell Catholic moved from the CAC Small, which featured schools such as Matignon, Cathedral, and Austin Prep, for instance, to CAC Large. According to Sobolewski, it was a huge jump.
“We’re now playing against schools that have over a thousand students,” said the coach. “Northeast, Whittier, Greater Lawrence, and Shawsheen are examples of the teams we’re facing now. Competitively, to have won 10-of-12 of these games over two seasons is a tribute to the determination of Danny and a few other seniors on our roster.”
McConologue, whose father was a long-time football assistant with the Wildcats, whose younger brother Dennis is a junior at Wilmington and whose sister Katie was a captain with Wildcats field hockey, was quick to respond when asked to describe his greatest football achievement.
“It was definitely Essex Tech, the last game of the spring,” he shared. “I had almost one hundred yards receiving on just three or four catches over the middle. And on defense, I forced a fumble, intercepted a pass, and had at least eleven tackles.”
Coach Sobolewksi and McConologue’s teammates hope there’s more of that outstanding football on tap for the Crusaders’ next opponent, Shawsheen. While Lowell Catholic has only been in the CAC Large for a brief time and faced Shawsheen for the first time in the spring, a mini-rivalry has already flourished after an 11-6 defeat.
“Yeah, it was a TD on a kick return and a pair of safeties,” said McConologue, describing how such an odd score could transpire. “It was our only league loss. We do have an axe to grind. This game has been circled on our calendars for awhile. I played youth football with a lot of those guys and it has become a very big game for us.”
As a result of injuries, McConologue might be deployed as a tailback against Shawsheen, according to Sobolewski.
“Depending on the recovery of some of our walking wounded, Danny might get the call as tailback,” said the coach. “He has a great motor. He’s been preaching to the younger kids that we have to continue our championship mentality. He tells them we can’t let down the seniors who worked so hard to set the foundation for us last spring. Danny is determined to see this through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.