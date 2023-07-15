The Orioles won Wilmington Little League’s Majors championship for the third straight time, topping the Red Sox in an exciting series.
The Red Sox beat the Royals, 11-10 in eight innings, to advance to the finals, while the Orioles beat the Blue Jays, 6-2.
Game 1:
Orioles 2 Red Sox 1
The opening game of the series saw a pitcher's duel between the Orioles Jack Salvador and the Red Sox Jake Russell. The game would remain scoreless until the top of the fifth inning when the Red Sox would take a 1-0 lead when Patrick Jamieson would score after a one-out walk.
The Orioles would then score two runs on a two-run single by John Boland.
Salvador (5 innings, 13 strikeouts) and Andrew Poyant (1 inning, 3 strikeouts) would combine on a no-hitter for the Orioles. Jake Russell was excellent on the mound for the Red Sox, only giving up two hits. Sean Marazi had the other Orioles hit.
Evan Jagelar caught a strong game behind the plate for the Orioles, as did Declan Riley.
Game 2:
Red Sox 18 Orioles 8
The Red Sox bats were on fire, as they scored 10 runs in the first inning to go up 10-1. Matt Roque, Joe Langone, Jake Russell, Patrick Jamieson, Ryan MacPherson, Lucas Madden, and Declan Riley all had hits for the Red Sox.
The Orioles would fight back and would come within striking distance at 12-7, before the Red Sox would put it away.
Bryce Callahan also had a hit for the Red Sox along with Declan Riley (3 hits) and Jake Russell (3 hits). Orioles hitters included Jack Salvador (3 hits), Teddy Beaudoin, Chris Gattineri, Andrew Poyant, Sean Marazi, and Bart Zaino.
Game 3:
Orioles 5 Red Sox 3
The third and final game saw the Orioles take a 3-0 lead in the first inning, highlighted by an Evan Jagelar single.
The Red Sox would tie the game at 3-3 in the third inning on a single by Matt Roque. The Orioles would then go ahead for good in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run double by Sean Marazi.
Patrick Jamieson also had a hit for the Red Sox.
Abram Tavares, Jack Salvador, and Andrew Poyant also had hits for the Orioles.
Jack Salvador started on the mound for the Orioles and went into the third inning before Andrew Poyant came in to finish the game. They combined to strike out 14 batters on the night.
Matt Roque and Patrick Jamieson struck out 11 batters for the Red Sox.
Congratulations to the Orioles on their third championship in a row and to the Red Sox on a great season.
