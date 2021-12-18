WILMINGTON – When your team includes four Division 1 college athletes for next year, you can safely say that you have a talented squad.
One of those four, as well as another senior athlete, are also coming off spring seasons where they were league champions in the hurdles and the discus events.
Then you have another senior, who two years ago was fourth in Division 4 in the 55-meter dash, another senior who is tremendous in distance running and could very well be the fifth athlete to sign on with a D1 college program.
Then you add in the handful of underclassmen who are all coming off terrific spring seasons in which your team captured its first ever league championship title, and yes, you can safely say that your team is loaded or extremely talented, whichever your preference.
“We have a strong team and the main goal once again is to be league champions. We have the versatility like we had in the spring and we pretty much return everyone that we had from the spring season,” said WHS Girls Track-and-Field coach Brian Schell.
The Wildcats opened the season this past weekend in the Winterfest and had exceptional results, all the makings for a strong upcoming season.
“The big goal is to be league champs. Wakefield in my mind is the toughest team on paper. They have the best depth in the distance events and they have solid sprinters and throwers, so we're just going to have to really work ourselves to get better,” said Schell. “I think the league meet will come down to that meet, well in my opinion anyway. Besides that we would love to try to win the state relay meet. I know we have the talent and the depth to do it so we have to figure out how to move some people around to make it happen. We'll definitely have our work cut out for us, but we do have a lot going for us.”
Leading the way for the team this winter will be the four captains, Olivia Erler, Angie Zaykovskaya, Shea Cushing and Amanda Broussard. The first three are coming off terrific cross-country seasons, and the last enjoyed a successful soccer season. Erler and Zaykovskaya will be attending Merrimack College next year, Broussard will be going to Bryant, and Cushing and the University of Vermont seemed to have mutual interest.
Cushing and Erler will lead the way in the mile/two-mile events with junior Mallory Brown, sophomore Hannah Bryson and freshman Addy Hunt in the mix.
“One thing that we lack right now is depth in the distance events. Right now we only have three people to spread around in the mile and two-mile with Shea (Cushing) and she'll primarily be in the mile and she's obviously coming off great spring and fall seasons, so she'll be a big point scorer for us in the distance events,” said Schell. “We also have Hannah (Bryson) who is also coming off a strong cross-country season and she had a great freshman year last year in the two-mile as well. We may have to double up Shea and Hannah in the mile and two-mile.We also have Olivia (Erler) who is another one coming off a strong cross-country season. I know we have the talent in the distance events, we just lack the depth.”
Zaykovskaya will lead the middle distance events, mainly the 600 and the relays. Joining her in those events will be sophomores Emily Doherty, Emily Grace, Sofia Pitzen and Mia Stryhalaleck, as well as freshman Abigail Mitchell.
“In the 600, we've got Angie and she's obviously going to do the job. She's done very well in the years past and she's been training really hard especially the past two years. She looks to be very solid and real posed to have a big season,” said Schell.
The sprints and the field events could be the team's strength. Kaitlyn Doherty finished fourth at the D4 meet two years ago in the dash, and was also part of the 9th place 4x200 relay team with senior Madi Mulas and Broussard, who is back as one of the top 300-meter runners in the area.
“In the 300, we have Amanda (Broussard) who is also coming off real strong,” said Schell. “She had a phenomenal spring season for herself. She'll come up huge for us in that event, as well as the 4x400 relay or even the 4x200 if we need to for strategy reasons.
“In the sprints, we are pretty strong as well. We have Kaitlyn (Doherty) who is back and she looked really good in that Fall-2 season. She can also double up in multiple events and do the 4x200 relay or the long jump.
Adding depth in the dash and 300 include senior Nokomis Bramantecohen, sophomores Ali Doherty, Ava Kennedy, Molly MacDonald and Meghan Smith as well as freshman Gabby Fitzgibbons.
Senior Celia Kulis, who next year will run for Holy Cross, will do a combination of sprints/relays/hurdles as well as high and long jump.
“We have many people who can do multiple events. Celia (Kulis) can do hurdles, long jump and high jump and she can step in and do the shot put if needed. She also can step into the 4x200 (relay) if needed,” said the coach.
Junior Kayla Flynn and sophomore Mollie Osgood will certainly be up there in both the hurdles and other jumping events this season.
That leaves the throwers.
“During the spring, a lot of our top scorers came from the throwing events so here in indoors we just have the one throwing event of the shot put so we have Sarah (LaVita) for the first time indoors after she came from basketball so we have her Isabelle (Puccio), Lilly (Rubin) so we have a real good trio of returners there,” said Schell.
Pitzen will also add depth there, on top of competing in the middle distance events.
Wilmington opened the season on Wednesday against Burlington with results not known as of presstime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.