BOSTON — If ever there was a predictable end result of a high school hockey game, the non-league match-up pitting the Wilmington Wildcats against the Brookline Warriors would certainly be a strong possibility.
These evenly-matched girl’s hockey programs came into Walter Brown Arena on Monday afternoon armed with similar win-loss records, superb defenses, and a pair of top-notch goaltenders and emerged after 45-minutes deadlocked in a 1-1 tie.
If there was any advantage for either team, the nod would go to the Warriors for their speed and agility. But as the Wildcats have proven time and again this season, what they lack in swiftness, they more than make up for with tenacity and a knack for cutting down the angles.
“We always talk about other teams having speed and us maybe not having quite as much,” said Wilmington coach John Lapiana, whose record is now 3-5-2 with ten regular season meetings remaining. “So we talk about head-manning the puck because we can move the puck a lot faster than they can skate.”
Moving the puck faster than most is junior forward Ida Bishop, who has amassed seven of the Wildcats 13-goals scored thus far this season. Bishop not only tallied the game-tying goal against Brookline, she scored both in a 4-2 defeat to Arlington earlier in the week.
Bishop also added a goal in a shutout of Watertown last Wednesday. To that juncture, Wilmington was stuck in a one-goal pattern, save for the scoreless tie with Wakefield. All of their games came down to the wire, win or lose. Facing Watertown, however, the Wildcats put up a three-spot, finally separating themselves from an opponent. Zoe DeRose and Toni Brunetto, along with Bishop, were the goal-scorers in this decisive win.
Arlington was one of the better teams Wilmington had faced through the first half of the season having lost just a single game and yet, the Wildcats were never out of range.
“That was a strong Arlington team,” said Lapiana. “They had a really deep bench and us not so much and we were really gassed by the end of the second period. We knew the third period would be a challenge and that’s how it turned out for us.”
Brookline, with several fast forwards, represented a new set of challenges for the Wildcats. At the outset, the Warriors proved adept at puck containment and put goaltender Melanie Hayden to the test with several early bids. But in their zest for the forecheck, including the blue-liners pinching in, they underestimated their opponent’s proficiency at capitalizing on open ice in the neutral zone.
During one sequence in particular, Wilmington reaped the benefits with a pair of two-on-one rushes and a clean Payton Fuller breakaway. Brookline netminder Caroline Davis was equal to the task, however.
With about three minutes remaining in the first period, Wilmington found a new gear and began to press. Gabriella Daniels carried into the slot, faked the lone defenseman, and labeled one. Gina Bertolami added a try from the doorstep followed soon after by freshman Katelin Hally, who also had a chance up close but Davis would not yield.
At the start of the second period, the Wildcats picked up where they left off, producing a five-shot flurry in the first minute of play. But with 8:56 left in the frame, Brookline made it an uphill climb with a go-ahead goal from Nina Luby. Clustered in front of Hayden with linemates Julie Jankowski and Gabi Boyd, Luby fished the puck out of the scrum and ripped a wrister that found its way through traffic.
Moving to the third, the Wildcats redoubled their efforts. They hadn’t earned points in five of their previous six outings by folding under pressure. With 11-minutes remaining in the game, Zoe DeRose muscled the puck away from an opponent in the left corner and took several strides toward the net, whistling a tough angle shot on the go. Davis gave up a rebound that would prove costly.
“We all rushed to the net like our coach always tells us,” said Bishop, when asked to describe how the game-tying goal developed. “Battle to the net; push pucks to the net. The puck slipped through the goalie’s pads and it was just before the red line. My stick was right there and I just popped it in.”
“When you’re ahead and the other team ties, it’s a bit of a defeat; when you’re behind and you tie, it’s a bit of a victory,” said Lapiana, who next travels to Winthrop on Wednesday followed by a visit from Lexington on Saturday. “It’s good to get out of here with a point, especially after being down a goal.”
FUNDRAISING GAME
The team announced that Saturday’s home game against Lexington at 12 pm at Ristuccia will ‘Alzheimer’s Awareness Benefit Day’ with all proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
